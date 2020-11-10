State Bank of India Alerts 42 Crore of its Customers Against Online Fraud

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an alert to its customers. The bank reached out to its customers, alerting them not to fall for online fraud and phishing practices which have been on the rise.

The bank said that fraudsters are employing new techniques by sharing fake and misleading messages on social media platforms. The bank, however, clarified that they have not issued any such messages to its customers.

SBI took to Twitter and requested that customers need to be alert and careful amidst increasing fraud incidents. They reiterated not to fall for any misleading and fake messages on social media.

SBI has advised its customers to keep their accounts secure and not share personal details such ATM PIN, debit or credit numbers, CVV, UPI PIN and OTP (one-time-password) with anyone. Sharing such vital information can lead to loss of balance from accounts of customers.

SBI had also issued an alert about a fake website is being operated in its name. The fake website ring was busted, and the website was pulled down. It came to their notice after several customers complained that they received an email with the bank’s URL to update their passwords and other account-related information.

The State Bank of India periodically keeps sending alerts to its customers warning them about phishing trends and methods to safeguard them against such frauds. SBI is active on Twitter and regularly posts tweets from their official Twitter handle (@TheOfficialSBI) to keep their customers informed. The bank also uses Multimedia Messaging Service to share alerts to its customers.

SBI customers can check their account balance by giving a missed call on their toll-free number 9223766666. To know the balance in the form of a text message, the customer has to send an SMS to 09223766666 with ‘BAL’ as the body text, one will receive balance information through a message issued by the bank. Both the facilities can be only used from your registered mobile number and it should be registered with the bank for such a facility.