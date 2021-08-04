State Bank of India Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 55% to Rs 6,504 Cr; NII at Rs 27,638 Cr

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday posted Rs 6,504 crore net profit for the quarter ended in June. India’s largest lender reported Rs 4,189.34 crore profit for the same period last year.

The Operating Profit increased by 5.06% to Rs. 18,975 Crores in Q1FY22 from Rs.18,061 Crores in Q1FY21. The operating profit excluding exceptional item

increased by 14.85%. Net Interest Income for Q1FY22 increased by 3.74% YoY. Domestic NIM for Q1FY22 at 3.15%, has declined by 9 bps YoY. Non-Interest Income for Q1FY22 at Rs.11,803 Crores grew by 24.28% YoY. Total Deposits grew at 8.82% YoY. Current Account Deposits grew by 11.75% YoY and Saving Bank Deposits grew by 10.55% YoY.

Total Deposits grew at 8.82% YoY. Current Account Deposits grew by 11.75% YoY and Saving Bank Deposits grew by 10.55% YoY. Domestic Credit Growth stood at 5.64% YoY, mainly driven by Retail (Personal) Advances (16.47% YoY), Agri Advances (2.48% YoY) and SME (2.01% YoY). Including the growth in Corporate Bonds / CPs at Rs.23,346 crores, the loan book has grown by 6.27% YoY. Home loan, which constitutes 23% of Bank’s domestic advances, has grown by

10.98% YoY. Net NPA ratio at 1.77% is down 9 bps YoY. Gross NPA ratio at 5.32% is down 12 bps YoY. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) is at 85.93%, down 39 bps YoY. Slippage Ratio for Q1FY22 is at 2.47% from 0.60% as at the end of Q1FY21.

SBI is the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far sanctioned 30 lakh home loans. SBI commands a market share of 34.51% and about 32% in home loans and auto loans segment respectively.

