English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
State Bank of India Says Etihad, Few Others Submit Bids for Jet Airways
SBI has invited binding bids for a stake in the airline that is saddled with roughly $1.2 billion in bank debt and that has been struggling with mounting losses as it tried to compete with low-cost rivals.
File photo of Jet Airways.
Loading...
Mumbai: State Bank, which leads the consortium of the lenders of Jet Airways, on Friday said they have received bids from Etihad Airways and a few unsolicited parties to take over the grounded airline.
The consortium of 26 lenders, which now owns 51% in the airline, had invited expressions of interest between April 8 and April 12 and had received four preliminary bids.
Friday was the last day to submit financial bids by the qualified bidders.
"Sealed bid from Etihad Airways has been received and the same will be submitted to lenders for examination," said SBI Caps, which is handling the bidding process.
It further said a few unsolicited offers have also been received, which the lenders may deliberate on subsequently.
The lenders are offering 31.2%-75% stake in the company on a fully diluted basis. Currently, the airline owes Rs 8,000 crore to the lenders.
The consortium of 26 lenders, which now owns 51% in the airline, had invited expressions of interest between April 8 and April 12 and had received four preliminary bids.
Friday was the last day to submit financial bids by the qualified bidders.
"Sealed bid from Etihad Airways has been received and the same will be submitted to lenders for examination," said SBI Caps, which is handling the bidding process.
It further said a few unsolicited offers have also been received, which the lenders may deliberate on subsequently.
The lenders are offering 31.2%-75% stake in the company on a fully diluted basis. Currently, the airline owes Rs 8,000 crore to the lenders.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|308.05
|2.92
|Tata Steel
|486.80
|-6.23
|Reliance
|1,251.15
|-0.42
|Yes Bank
|163.85
|-3.79
|Voltas
|580.05
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,250.50
|-0.37
|Tata Steel
|487.30
|-6.10
|SBI
|308.05
|2.94
|Yes Bank
|164.00
|-3.70
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,624.25
|-0.02
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|371.20
|3.72
|SBI
|308.05
|2.92
|Bharti Airtel
|324.10
|2.74
|Titan Company
|1,132.10
|2.50
|Indiabulls Hsg
|698.05
|2.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|308.05
|2.94
|Bharti Airtel
|324.15
|2.68
|ICICI Bank
|384.80
|0.88
|HDFC
|1,931.15
|0.81
|M&M
|629.35
|0.57
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|486.80
|-6.23
|HCL Tech
|1,086.65
|-4.39
|Yes Bank
|163.85
|-3.79
|IndusInd Bank
|1,439.90
|-2.48
|IOC
|147.60
|-1.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|487.30
|-6.10
|HCL Tech
|1,086.05
|-4.07
|Yes Bank
|164.00
|-3.70
|IndusInd Bank
|1,440.60
|-2.44
|ONGC
|166.35
|-1.74
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: ZEE5’s Badnam Gali Makes for a Good Mother’s Day Watch
- Kartik Aaryan Gives Shout-out to Ananya Panday As SOTY 2 Releases, Shares This Loving Post
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results