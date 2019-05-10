English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
State Bank of India Says Two Bids Received for Jet Airways
SBI has invited binding bids for a stake in the airline that is saddled with roughly $1.2 billion in bank debt and that has been struggling with mounting losses as it tried to compete with low-cost rivals.
File photo of Jet Airways.
Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday that it has received two unsolicited bids for ailing Jet Airways, nearly a month after the debt-laden airline was forced to ground all operations due to funding troubles. Jet, once India's largest private airline, stopped all flights on April 17 after its lenders, led by SBI, declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going. "(We have) made disproportionate efforts to keep Jet flying," the bank's chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters.
The SBI announcement comes even as Jet's offices are being vacated at many airports across the country and employee access is being revoked.
