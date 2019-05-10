Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

State Bank of India Says Two Bids Received for Jet Airways

SBI has invited binding bids for a stake in the airline that is saddled with roughly $1.2 billion in bank debt and that has been struggling with mounting losses as it tried to compete with low-cost rivals.

Reuters

Updated:May 10, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
State Bank of India Says Two Bids Received for Jet Airways
File photo of Jet Airways.
Loading...
Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday that it has received two unsolicited bids for ailing Jet Airways, nearly a month after the debt-laden airline was forced to ground all operations due to funding troubles. Jet, once India's largest private airline, stopped all flights on April 17 after its lenders, led by SBI, declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going. "(We have) made disproportionate efforts to keep Jet flying," the bank's chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters.

The SBI announcement comes even as Jet's offices are being vacated at many airports across the country and employee access is being revoked.

SBI has invited binding bids for a stake in the airline that is saddled with roughly $1.2 billion in bank debt and that has been struggling with mounting losses as it tried to compete with low-cost rivals.

All bids were to be submitted by 1800 IST (1230 GMT) on Friday.

"This world lives on hope so there is hope till 6pm," said Kumar. He declined to give any detail on the bidders, how serious the parties were and what terms were being offered by the interested parties.

If a deal fails to materialise the airline could be dragged into bankruptcy by creditors, putting at stake the livelihoods of its 22,000 employees.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,462.99 -95.92 ( -0.26%)

NIFTY 50

11,278.90 -22.90 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.05 2.92
Tata Steel 486.80 -6.23
Reliance 1,251.15 -0.42
Yes Bank 163.85 -3.79
Voltas 580.05 1.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,250.50 -0.37
Tata Steel 487.30 -6.10
SBI 308.05 2.94
Yes Bank 164.00 -3.70
Maruti Suzuki 6,624.25 -0.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 371.20 3.72
Indiabulls Hsg 698.05 2.41
Adani Ports 372.55 2.38
Bharti Airtel 324.10 2.74
ICICI Bank 385.10 0.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.05 2.94
Bharti Airtel 322.30 2.09
ICICI Bank 384.80 0.88
HDFC 1,931.15 0.81
M&M 629.35 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 486.80 -6.23
HCL Tech 1,086.65 -4.39
Yes Bank 163.85 -3.79
IndusInd Bank 1,439.90 -2.48
IOC 147.60 -1.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 487.30 -6.10
HCL Tech 1,086.05 -4.07
Yes Bank 164.00 -3.70
IndusInd Bank 1,440.60 -2.44
ONGC 166.35 -1.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram