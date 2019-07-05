State Bank of India Share Price Live: State Bank of India Share Opens at 369 Ahead of Budget 2019

State Bank of India Share opened at 369.45 on Friday. The stocks rose by 0.10 percent ahead of union budget.

State Bank of India (SBI) earlier in the week received an approval to raise Rs 7,000 crore to fund business growth by way of issuance of Basel-III compliant debt instrument.

The bank was also in news for introducing repo-linked home loans from July. SBI also reduced interest rate on cash credit account (CC) and overdraft (OD) customers with limits above Rs 1 lakh, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 366.70 on 3 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 247.65 on 26 October 2018.

Shares of SBI have gained a whopping 41% in the past one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 57.92%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.4% and 7.68%, respectively.

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.