1-min read

State Bank of India Waives Off IMPS, NEFT and RTGS Charges

Earlier, the bank had waived off the NEFT, RTGS transaction charges for the transfer of funds by the users.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: State Bank of India on Friday waived off IMPS, NEFT and RTGS charges.

The bank's IMPS charge will now be "Nil" for the users who want to transfer funds through YONO, internet banking INB and mobile banking.

Earlier, the bank had waived off the NEFT, RTGS transaction charges for the transfer of funds by the users.

(Details to follow)

Live TV

