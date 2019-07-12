English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
State Bank of India Waives Off IMPS, NEFT and RTGS Charges
Earlier, the bank had waived off the NEFT, RTGS transaction charges for the transfer of funds by the users.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: State Bank of India on Friday waived off IMPS, NEFT and RTGS charges.
The bank's IMPS charge will now be "Nil" for the users who want to transfer funds through YONO, internet banking INB and mobile banking.
(Details to follow)
