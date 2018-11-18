GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

State-owned Banks' Losses Widened Nearly 3.5 Times in July-September

On a quarterly basis, however, their performance was somewhat better as they narrowed down their losses by about Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 14,716.2 crore in the said quarter from Rs 16,614.9 crore in April-June 2018.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
State-owned Banks' Losses Widened Nearly 3.5 Times in July-September
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned banks saw their cumulative losses widen nearly three-and-a-half times to Rs 14,716.2 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal due to mounting bad loans.

These 21 public sector banks had posted a net loss of Rs 4,284.45 crore in the September quarter of 2017-18.

On a quarterly basis, however, their performance was somewhat better as they narrowed down their losses by about Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 14,716.2 crore in the said quarter from Rs 16,614.9 crore in April-June 2018.

Higher provisioning towards bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) had impacted the balance sheets of these PSU lenders.
As per the financial results posted by them, the biggest loss was posted by scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) Rs 4,532.35 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal as against a profit of Rs 560.58 crore in the year-ago period.

PNB's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies rose to Rs 9,757.90 crore for the quarter from Rs 2,440.79 crore a year ago. Of this, the provisions for bad loans or NPAs were Rs 7,733.27 crore as against Rs 2,693.78 crore a year ago.

The India's second largest PSU bank suffered huge losses after the detection of a massive fraud to the tune of nearly Rs 14,000 crore in March quarter this year, allegedly committed by diamond jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his associates. The bank had to make provisioning for the losses.

IDBI Bank posted a loss of Rs 3,602.50 crore and Allahabad Bank Rs 1,822.71 crore in the September quarter. IDBI Bank's loss was Rs 197.84 crore in the year-ago quarter while Allahabad Bank had posted a profit of Rs 70.2 crore.

The narrowing of the cumulative net losses on quarter-on-quarter basis could be mainly attributed to good performance by State Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

SBI, which had incurred a net loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the June quarter, posted a profit of Rs 944.87 crore for July-September. Oriental Bank of Commerce posted a profit of Rs 101.74 crore as against a net loss of Rs 393.21 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal.

The combined loss of these 21 banks was Rs 62,681.27 crore in the quarter ending March 2018.

The government and the RBI have been taking steps to help the debt-ridden public sector banks to improve their performance. The government on its part has been infusing capital in these banks and the Reserve Bank of India has tightened monitoring.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,457.16 +196.62 ( +0.56%)

NIFTY 50

10,682.20 +65.50 ( +0.62%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.50 7.98
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
ICICI Bank 367.55 -0.66
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.85 8.07
Mindtree 838.20 -0.05
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
Info Edge 1,370.00 -0.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 332.75 9.31
HCL Tech 1,022.20 3.38
Eicher Motors 24,735.00 3.30
Grasim 831.90 2.87
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 333.60 9.81
Reliance 1,127.50 2.79
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
SBI 290.30 1.75
Hero Motocorp 2,954.55 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
JSW Steel 335.10 -2.76
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.59
IOC 143.35 -2.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.05 -2.02
ONGC 156.55 -1.48
Axis Bank 618.30 -1.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...