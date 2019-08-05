State-owned ONGC, IOC Get New Directors

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have got two new directors on their respective boards to replace ones superannuating.

ONGC in a statement said Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has taken over as the new director (exploration), replacing A K Dwivedi who superannuated last week.

Separately, IOC said Sandeep Kumar Gupta has taken over as the director (finance) of the company. He replaces A K Sharma who retired from service in May.

A postgraduate from Lucknow University with a Masters Degree in Engineering Geology from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Srivastava joined ONGC as a geologist in 1984 at Krishna Godavari Basin, Rajahmundry.

Gupta, a commerce graduate and a chartered accountant by qualification, was executive director (corporate finance) at IOC's Corporate Office prior to his elevation. He was also functioning as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer-in-charge of Corporate Accounts, Treasury, Investment Appraisal and Risk Management.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.