State-owned ONGC, IOC Get New Directors
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has taken over as the new director (exploration), replacing A K Dwivedi who superannuated last week.
Representative image.
New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have got two new directors on their respective boards to replace ones superannuating.
ONGC in a statement said Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has taken over as the new director (exploration), replacing A K Dwivedi who superannuated last week.
Separately, IOC said Sandeep Kumar Gupta has taken over as the director (finance) of the company. He replaces A K Sharma who retired from service in May.
A postgraduate from Lucknow University with a Masters Degree in Engineering Geology from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Srivastava joined ONGC as a geologist in 1984 at Krishna Godavari Basin, Rajahmundry.
Gupta, a commerce graduate and a chartered accountant by qualification, was executive director (corporate finance) at IOC's Corporate Office prior to his elevation. He was also functioning as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer-in-charge of Corporate Accounts, Treasury, Investment Appraisal and Risk Management.
