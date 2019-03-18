English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
State-run MSTC Extends IPO Closure, Revises Price Band
The IPO, expected to raise as much as 2.26 billion rupees, was 1.12 times subscribed, stock exchange data showed on Friday.
Bengaluru: Indian state-run e-commerce firm MSTC Ltd revised the lower end of its price band for the initial public offering (IPO) and extended the subscription till March 20.
MSTC revised the price range to 120 rupees-128 rupees per share, according to the NSE Nifty. It had earlier priced the IPO between 121 rupees and 128 rupees per share.
