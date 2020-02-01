Take the pledge to vote

News18 English

News18 » Business
1-min read

States Asked to Adopt 3 Central Model Laws on Agri Land Leasing, Contract Farming: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman also said that Food Corporation of India and Warehousing Corporation of India will build warehousing facility on their land.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
States Asked to Adopt 3 Central Model Laws on Agri Land Leasing, Contract Farming: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.

New Delhi: The government has asked states to adopt three central model laws on agricultural land leasing, marketing and contract farming, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said farmers will be be allowed to set up solar units on barren/fallow lands and supply power to grids.

The finance minister further said 20 lakh farmers will be provided funds for setting up standalone solar pumps.

The government has also proposed a comprehensive measure for 100 water stressed districts, she added.

Besides, the Centre also proposes plans to help farmers use proper manure and little water and encourage balanced use of fertilisers, the minister said.

Balanced use of fertiliser will bring about change in prevailing regime of providing incentive for use of chemical fertiliser, Sitharaman said.

The finance minister also said that Food Corporation of India and Warehousing Corporation of India will build warehousing facility on their land.

She said NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 million tonne capacity agri-warehouses across the country.

