States With Higher Number of COVID-19 Patients at Greater Risk of Fiscal Slippages: ICRA

A doctor stands near a disinfectant tunnel outside a hospital where most COVID-19 patients are being treated in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

It said those state governments which have a larger portion of their revenue receipts dependent on GST compensation, face greater revenue and liquidity risk as collection from the cess would be adversely impacted during the year.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
States having higher number of COVID-19 patients run the risk of fiscal slippages, as they have to ramp up spending on health-related services to contain the outbreak, ratings agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

The states which witnessed the return of considerable migrant workers and have a sizeable number of daily wage earners, could see a sharp rise in their revenue expenditure during the current financial year, ICRA said in a statement.

The ratings agency also said the COVID-19 outbreak would have an adverse impact on the other components of states' own taxes, including sales tax/VAT on petroleum products and motor vehicles tax.

Cautious spending on non-essential services like tourism, hospitality and recreation is likely to widen the gap between state GST collection and the projected revenues of 2020-21, ICRA added.

