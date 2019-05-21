Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Steel Industry Likely to Face Backlash Over Production Disruption in 2020, Say Reports

Absence of domestic iron ore supply necessitates an increase in the import of iron ore mix, potentially leading to an increase in the cost of production.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Steel Industry Likely to Face Backlash Over Production Disruption in 2020, Say Reports
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: A delay in auction of iron ore mines, whose licences are expiring by March next year, could hit steel production significantly in the country, a report by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (Ind-Ra) said.

Licences of 288 merchant mines, of which 59 mines are under operations, will expire by March next and if the auction of the mines is delayed it could significantly affect the steel production, the report by rating agency said.

Majority of these 59 blocks are iron ore mines situated in Odisha and Karnataka with around 85 million tonnes of approved annual capacity, the report highlighted. Ind-Ra estimates that around 60 million tonnes of the actual production of iron ore from these mines could be disrupted.

"Considering that the auction process on an average takes three to six months to complete, a delay in initiating them until the latter half of 2019 due to the Lok Sabha elections in the country could affect the timely auction of mining lease," it added.

The credit profile of merchant miners and non-integrated steel players could come under stress, the report said. "The share of outstanding funds credited to the iron and steel sector to the total fund-based banking credit is about 5 per cent i.e. Rs 2.85 trillion (Rs 2.85 lakh crore)," it said. Under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2015, licences of mines expiring will not be renewed and the mines will be allotted on the basis of fresh auction.

Auction to operation process also gets elongated typically due to delays in obtaining environmental, wildlife and forest clearances. The G2 resource prospection is a pre-requisite for auction which some of these mines may not have at the moment," the report noted.

The report assumes significance as India has set an ambitious target of ramping up its steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030-31. Ind-Ra expects steel players such as JSW Steel, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited and other steel companies, which are either under stress or referred to National Company Law Tribunal, to increase their production in 2020.

Absence of domestic iron ore supply - a key raw material for steel making - will necessitate an increase in the import of iron ore mix, potentially leading to an increase in the cost of production. However, low-grade optionality is available for players such as JSW Steel which has a beneficiation facility.

Furthermore, smaller companies which are away from ports and operate in the landlocked region could face disruption in operations as they are primarily dependent on the domestic merchant miners for iron ore, the report added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,969.80 -382.87 ( -0.97%)

NIFTY 50

11,709.10 -119.15 ( -1.01%)
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,667.00 3.00
Bharti Infratel 276.10 2.43
Britannia 2,848.70 1.70
Reliance 1,339.80 1.05
Titan Company 1,246.40 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,339.75 1.08
Bajaj Finance 3,432.65 0.76
HUL 1,783.50 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 176.80 -7.02
BPCL 374.45 -4.43
Zee Entertain 347.70 -4.08
IndusInd Bank 1,447.75 -3.14
Adani Ports 387.60 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 176.60 -7.05
Maruti Suzuki 6,857.80 -3.25
IndusInd Bank 1,447.55 -3.02
Bharti Airtel 330.80 -2.66
M&M 637.20 -2.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram