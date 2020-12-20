Steps to Apply SBI Debit and ATM Card Online

Online and cashless transactions have picked pace in recent years. It has become a safer mode of payment, just a swipe and transaction is done. Banks offer a host of ATM/debit card options with different transaction limits and reward points. To apply for an ATM card of any bank one needs to hold active savings account with that bank.

State Bank of India is the country’s largest public lender and remains a popular banking option for many. In order to apply for a new SBI ATM cum debit card one has to open new savings account with SBI in absence of an already existing account. Alternatively, a person interested in applying for the same can physically visit the banks nearest branch along with some documents.

To place a request online, one needs to keep the login credentials and password handy. A host of credit card options like the SBI classic debit card, SBI global international debit card, SBI gold international debit card, among others are available to choose from depending on the financial appetite. All these cards come with different transaction limits, withdrawal limits and rewards points on every purchase.

To begin with, visit the website www.onlinesbi.com and sign in your net banking using your login details. Once you have entered your home page click on the ‘e-services’ section on the top panel and select ‘ATM card services’.

You will be redirected to a new page and then choose the ‘request ATM/debit card’ option. Authenticate using your account number and one-time password (OTP) sent on your registered mobile number. You will have to mention the name you want to be printed on the card and select the account for which you wish to apply for the ATM card. On filling the details, accept the terms and conditions and submit the page.

The new page will seek your confirmation with all the details, check thoroughly for any mistakes and proceed further. Once your request for an ATM is successfully placed, the card will be dispatched by post to your registered address within 7-10 working days. A message regarding the post will be sent to your registered mobile number.