Steve Jobs' pre-Apple Job Application Could Fetch $50,000 at Auction

With an estimated value of about $50,000, the one-page application from 1973, complete with spelling and punctuation errors, lists his name as "Steven jobs" and address as "reed college," the Oregon college he attended briefly, Boston auction house RR Auction said on Thursday.

Reuters

Updated:February 23, 2018, 7:35 AM IST
File image of Steve Job. (Image: Reuters)
Los Angeles: A job application filled out by Steve Jobs more than four decades ago that reflects the Apple founder's aspirations to work in technology and design will go up for auction next month.

With an estimated value of about $50,000, the one-page application from 1973, complete with spelling and punctuation errors, lists his name as "Steven jobs" and address as "reed college," the Oregon college he attended briefly, Boston auction house RR Auction said on Thursday.

Under a section titled "Special Abilities," Jobs wrote "tech or design engineer. digital.—from Bay near Hewitt-Packard," a reference to pioneering California technology company Hewlett-Packard.

The document but does not state what position Jobs was applying for. Jobs and friend Steve Wozniak founded Apple about three years later. Jobs died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 56.

Though Jobs responded on the form that he had a driver's license, he said his access to transportation was "possible, but not probable." Next to "Phone:" he wrote "none."

The document will be part of a pop culture sale by RR Auction that will take place between March 8 and 15.

Two other Jobs items will appear in the same auction — a Mac OS X technical manual signed by Jobs in 2001, valued at $25,000, and a signed 2008 newspaper clipping, valued at $15,000, with a photo of Jobs and a headline that reads "New, faster iPhone will sell for $199."

The auction will also feature an original fingerprint card from Jimi Hendrix's 1969 arrest in Toronto on drug charges, signed by the late rock musician, which is valued at $15,000.

It will include a love letter from the late British singer Amy Winehouse to her husband Blake Fielder-Civil. In addition to the text, the one-page Winehouse letter features a sketch of a baby crocodile surrounded by hearts.

"Do nothing 'til you hear from me handsome, I need your arms around me so I can inhale, open my eyes, breathe my heart's breathe out," the letter reads, in part. It is valued at about $4,000.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
