Stock Market Today: BSE, NSE to be Closed Due to Muharram, Check Timings of MCX, NCDEX

BSE, NSE Closed Today: Indian stock markets — both BSE and NSE — will remain closed on Thursday on account of Muharram. The equity segment, equity derivative segment and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment will remain shut on August 19, according to the BSE holiday calendar. Trading will resume in stock exchanges on August 20.

Commodity markets will be closed for morning session on Thursday. The regular trading will take place in the evening session, according to schedule. For traders in commodities, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will will be closed for the first between 9 am and 5 pm on Thursday. It will open during the second half of the session 5 pm to 11.30 pm. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be shut during the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm and will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

Last month, the markets were closed for Bakri Id on July 21. Next, BSE and NSE will be shut on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10, according to to the BSE holiday calendar. The stock market will remain closed for 14 days in 2021.

The markets were closed for three days in April, highest in any month — Good Friday on April 2, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Ram Navami on April 21.

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed new all-time high on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex touched high of 56,118.57 levels. However, after scaling a lifetime high, the 30-share index turned negative to end 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 55,629.49. Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank. NSE Nifty hit a new high of of 16,701.85 on August 17.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here