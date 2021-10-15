Stock Market Calendar 2021: Is Stock Market Open Today? Know BSE, NSE, MCX Trading Hours

Indian stock markets — BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange of India) will remain closed on Friday, October 15, on the account of Dussehra. The equity segment, equity derivative segment and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment will remain shut on October 15, according to the BSE holiday calendar. Commodity markets will be closed for morning session on October 15. The regular trading will take place in the evening session, according to schedule. For traders in commodities, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will will be closed for the first between 9 am and 5 pm on Friday. It will open during the second half of the session 5 pm to 11.30 pm. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be shut during the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm and will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

The stock market will also remain closed on October 16 and October 17 due to weekends. So, the equity bourses will reopen for trading only on Monday, after three days.

