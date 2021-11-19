Stock Market Calendar: Is Stock Market Open Today? See BSE, NSE, MCX Trading Hours

Indian Stock Markets — The NSE (National Stock Exchange) and the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) will close its operations on Friday, November 19. Trading processes will be halted on the day on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. On this note, one should keep in mind that this is the last day this year that stock markets will close for a holiday, apart from the weekends. The segments that will remain close on Friday at the BSE are the equity segment, equity derivative segment and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) , according to the calendar. This comes more than a month after the Dusshera holiday, which was on October 15.

Commodity markets will be closed for morning session on October 15. The regular trading will take place in the evening session, according to schedule. For traders in commodities, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will will be closed for the first between 9 am and 5 pm on Friday. It will open during the second half of the session 5 pm to 11.30 pm. the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be shut during the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm and will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

The stock market will also remain shut on November 20 and 21, that is on Saturday and Sunday, for the regular weekend off. This means that the equity bourses will reopen for trading only on Monday, after three days.

Sensex tanked 372 points on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 59,636.01, as per a PTI report. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80. M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the gainers.

In the context of a weak global market, contraction extended in metal and crude oil prices, weighing down the Indian market. In the broader market, One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm’s parent company, crashed around 27 per cent in its market debut on Thursday. Paytm’s Rs 18,300-crore IPO, the country’s largest initial share sale, was subscribed 1.89 times last week.

During the holiday-truncated week, Sensex slumped 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent, while Nifty tanked 337.95 points or 1.86 per cent. All sectoral indices ended in the red on Thursday, with BSE metal, auto, capital goods, basic materials and industrial indices falling as much as 2.76 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost up to 1.68 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses.

There were three stock market holidays in November on the the account of Diwali, according to BSE Calendar. The BSE, NSE remained closed on Diwali Laxmi Pujan, November 4 (Thursday) and Diwali Balipratipada, November 5 (Friday) before November 19, that is today.

In 2021, there were 14 stock market holidays. The markets were closed for three days in April, highest in any month — Good Friday on April 2, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Ram Navami on April 21.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.