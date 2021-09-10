Is Stock Market Open Today? Know BSE, NSE, MCX Trading Timings

The stock market — both BSE and NSE — will be closed for trading on Friday, September 10, in the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi. The equity segment, equity derivative segment and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment will remain shut on September 10, according to the BSE holiday calendar. Commodity markets will be closed for morning session on Friday. The regular trading will take place in the evening session, according to schedule. For traders in commodities, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will will be closed for the first between 9 am and 5 pm on Friday. It will open during the second half of the session 5 pm to 11.30 pm. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be shut during the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm and will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

After holiday on September 10, 11, 12, the bourses will now open on Monday, September 13. After Ganesh Chaturthi, the market will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as well. After Ganesh Chaturthi, as per the holiday calendar of BSE and NSE, next time, the bourses will observe a holiday on Dussehra on October 15,2021 followed by Diwali on November 4, 2021. The last holiday Dalal Street observed was on August 19, 2021, on the account of Muharram.

On Thursday, the benchmark equity indices closed flat for the fourth consecutive day. Media stocks were in demand, while bank and financial stocks saw selling pressure. Global cues were also mixed. On Thursday, at close, the BSE Benchmark Sensex closed at 58,305, up 54.81 points, or 0.09 per cent. On the other hand, the broader Nifty was trading at 17,357.35, up 3.85 points, up 0.02 per cent.

On Friday, both the Dow and the S&P 500 markets declined for the fourth straight session, while Nasdaq lost ground for a third straight session as concerns rise about the economic recovery amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.43 per cent, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite indices fell 0.46 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.

Here is a list of days on which the stock market will remain closed this year:

Dussehra, October 15, 2021, Friday

Diwali Laxmi Pujan, November 04,2021 Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada, November 05,2021, Friday

