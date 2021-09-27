Stock Market Update: Market Opens With Gain, Sensex at 60,271, Nifty at 17,913

After having a dream run last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday opened in green and was trading at 60,271.64, up 223.17 points, up 0.37 per cent. The broader Nifty was trading at 17,913, up 63.80 points, or 0.36 per cent.

“The relentless Bull Run which began in April 2020 has taken the Sensex beyond 60000 and is now poised to push Nifty to 18000 level today. The incredible return of above 130 per cent from the lows of March 2020 and above 60 per cent for the last 12 months has created phenomenal wealth for all kinds of investors -FIIs, DIIs and retail. After 60,000 for Sensex and 18,000 for Nifty, markets may consolidate for a while. After massive selling in July (Rs11308 cr) and tepid buying in August (Rs 2083 cr) FIIs have turned aggressive buyers in September with a buy figure of Rs 13536 cr up to 27th September. This change in strategy of FIIs is likely to impart resilience to the market. On the macro front, rising tax collections and progressive reopening in economically significant states like Maharashtra are positives while brent crude at $ 79 is a clear negative," Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex crossed 60,000 for the first time as investors remain optimistic about the future of the domestic stock markets. At 9:23 am, Sensex was trading at 60,294.53, up over 400 points. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty 50 also hit an all-time high of 17,924.05 after Friday’s opening.

“Global equities witnessed decent recovery in the second half of last week after selling pressure due to concerns over Evergrande possible defaults. Notably, favourable FOMC meeting outcome as it did not mention about any timeframe of actual quantitative easing offered comforts to investors and all three key indices in the USA recorded weekly gains to the tune of 0.1 per cent-0.6 per cent. For the current week, no major economic event is scheduled globally. Investors will be keenly tracking developments on Evergrande seemingly defaults,” Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said.

“Further, any possible announcements from Congress in the context of debt ceiling in the USA would be a focus area. Notably, Treasury Secretary has already warned Federal Government may run out of treasury by mid of October if debt ceiling is not increased, which could have a widespread impact of global financial markets.” he added.

