Stock Market Update: Market Opens In Red, Sensex at 59,265, Nifty at 17,748

The 30-share BSE Sensex opens in the red at 59,265.99, down 401.61 points, down 0.67 per cent. On the other hand, blue-chip Nifty50 was trading at 17,748.60, down 106.50 points, or 0.60 per cent.

“The surge in the benchmark US 10-year yield to 1.546 percent spooked equity markets in the US with cuts of above 2 percent in S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The rise in US bond yields triggering correction in equity markets has been a known threat for some time now. But what triggered this sudden spike in bond yield was the Fed chief Powell’s statement that inflation may persist for a much longer time. The rise in the dollar index to 93.7 levels indicate profit booking in stocks and safe-haven buying into the dollar. It is too early to conclude that this is a trend reversal for markets. Perhaps the ‘ buy on dips’ strategy may again work out. But at the present elevated valuations, the risk is high. Investors may watch for consolidation in markets,” Dr. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“Domestic equites look to be weak as of now. Benchmark indices outperformed global markets in recent period as sustained recovery in key economic indicators and faster vaccination ramp-up with least possibility of third wave of COVID-19 hitting in a bigger way bolstered investors’ confidence. Notably, tax collection data for 1HFY21 looks quite impressive, which virtually crossed pre-pandemic FY20 numbers with a wide margin. This along with government’s borrowing target of Rs5.03trillion (mostly on expected line) certainly bodes well for economy and bond markets. However, investors remain on tenterhook with regards to progress on Evergrande. Further, sharp rise in USA bond yield and dollar index (rose ~15% in a month) could be a near term risk for emerging markets,” Binod Modi, head strategies at Reliance Securities said.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE barometer pared some losses to end 410.28 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 59,667.60. The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange declined by 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 17,748.60, dragged down by Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra.

