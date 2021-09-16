Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits 58,852.04, Nifty at Record High; Vodafone Idea Rises 10%

The benchmark index BSE Sensex on Thursday opened in green at 58,852.04, up 128.84, or 0.22 per cent. The broader Nifty opened at 17,559.85, up

40.40 points, or 0.23 per cent. After the relief package announced for the telecom sector announced by the government, the scrip of Vodafone India rose by 9.97 per cent. On NSE, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, ITC, Eicher Motor, Tata Steel were the top gainers. On the other TCS, Titan, NTPC, Shree Cement, HDFC were among laggards.

“The clear message from yesterday’s package for telecom industry and PLI scheme for autos is that the government is on fast-forward mode as far as reforms are concerned. This reform initiatives justify the market’s confidence in India’s potential growth and earnings outperformance. The bold reforms in India’s two crucial sectors have the potential to add to India’s GDP growth in the coming years. The timing of the PLI scheme for autos has to be seen in the context of investment leaving China due to regulatory crackdown. India is firmly on the road to become part of the global supply chains for auto industry. The exuberance in the market is partly justified by the bold reform initiatives. The over confidence of the bulls, however, emanates from the lack of any moves on the horizon that will sharply reduce liquidity in the market,” Dr V K Vijaykumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here