Stock Markets Closed Today on Public Holiday for Labour Day
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.09 percent at 39,031.55 on Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent lower at 11,748.15.
Representative image.
Financial markets are closed on Wednesday, May 1, for a public holiday. Markets will resume trading on Thursday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.53 percent, while the rupee settled at 69.56 to the dollar.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.53 percent, while the rupee settled at 69.56 to the dollar.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.09 percent at 39,031.55 on Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent lower at 11,748.15.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.53 percent, while the rupee settled at 69.56 to the dollar.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|168.00
|-29.17
|Reliance
|1,392.80
|0.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,666.40
|-2.58
|Axis Bank
|766.85
|0.91
|Indiabulls Hsg
|695.45
|-5.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mindtree
|981.30
|0.52
|Yes Bank
|168.00
|-29.23
|Reliance
|1,391.80
|0.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,658.70
|-2.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|695.20
|-5.77
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|308.35
|4.88
|HCL Tech
|1,183.35
|3.83
|Zee Entertain
|432.60
|3.57
|IOC
|158.05
|3.40
|Hindalco
|206.05
|2.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,183.35
|4.00
|Tata Steel
|556.45
|2.10
|HDFC Bank
|2,315.50
|1.77
|Infosys
|749.95
|1.74
|HDFC
|1,995.40
|1.06
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|168.00
|-29.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|695.45
|-5.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,606.50
|-5.44
|Bharti Infratel
|262.55
|-3.79
|Hero Motocorp
|2,511.85
|-3.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|168.00
|-29.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,607.70
|-5.21
|Hero Motocorp
|2,512.65
|-3.51
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,658.70
|-2.54
|Power Grid Corp
|186.30
|-2.36
