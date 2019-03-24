English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stock Markets May Witness Volatility This Week, Say Analysts
Factors such as movement of rupee, crude oil and investment trend by overseas investors would continue to influence trading sentiment, experts added.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Stock markets may witness volatile sessions this week amid derivatives expiry, even as some investors are likely to remain on the sidelines ahead of the general elections beginning next month, say analysts.
"Markets are likely to remain volatile for the week ahead as fresh triggers look weak going forward. Since the financial year is coming to an end, liquidity at least from the debt markets will seep out.
"Some amount of redemption is likely to put pressure wherein domestic institutions are expected to remain net sellers," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities and StockNote.
Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11.
"In the recent times, domestic market has taken a positive direction given probability of a stable government formation at the Centre and benign inflation. On the other hand, uncertainties over Brexit deal and delay in trade deal between US-China continue to impact global markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Other important factors such as movement of rupee, crude oil and investment trend by overseas investors would continue to influence trading sentiment, experts added.
Snapping its eight-day winning streak, the BSE Sensex tumbled over 222 points Friday as investors scrambled to book profits after the recent rally while ratings agency Fitch slashed India's growth forecast.
The 30-share index closed at 38,164.61, while the NSE Nifty finished at 11,456.90. On a weekly basis, the Sensex added over 140 points, while the wider Nifty gained 30 points.
Fitch Ratings Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent estimated earlier on weaker than expected economic momentum.
In its latest Global Economic Outlook, Fitch also slashed GDP growth forecast for current fiscal ending March 2019 to 6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent projected in the December edition.
"Markets are likely to remain volatile for the week ahead as fresh triggers look weak going forward. Since the financial year is coming to an end, liquidity at least from the debt markets will seep out.
"Some amount of redemption is likely to put pressure wherein domestic institutions are expected to remain net sellers," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities and StockNote.
Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11.
"In the recent times, domestic market has taken a positive direction given probability of a stable government formation at the Centre and benign inflation. On the other hand, uncertainties over Brexit deal and delay in trade deal between US-China continue to impact global markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Other important factors such as movement of rupee, crude oil and investment trend by overseas investors would continue to influence trading sentiment, experts added.
Snapping its eight-day winning streak, the BSE Sensex tumbled over 222 points Friday as investors scrambled to book profits after the recent rally while ratings agency Fitch slashed India's growth forecast.
The 30-share index closed at 38,164.61, while the NSE Nifty finished at 11,456.90. On a weekly basis, the Sensex added over 140 points, while the wider Nifty gained 30 points.
Fitch Ratings Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent estimated earlier on weaker than expected economic momentum.
In its latest Global Economic Outlook, Fitch also slashed GDP growth forecast for current fiscal ending March 2019 to 6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent projected in the December edition.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,276.15
|-0.99
|Reliance
|1,341.75
|-2.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,552.70
|-1.81
|Yes Bank
|252.60
|0.18
|Axis Bank
|757.05
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|934.95
|0.02
|Axis Bank
|757.35
|0.24
|Cipla
|526.85
|-1.17
|Motherson Sumi
|146.05
|-7.06
|SpiceJet
|98.10
|7.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|134.65
|4.18
|Larsen
|1,394.70
|1.74
|JSW Steel
|285.75
|1.22
|Asian Paints
|1,471.25
|1.04
|Hindalco
|209.10
|0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|134.05
|3.67
|Larsen
|1,394.00
|1.54
|Asian Paints
|1,470.70
|1.08
|Tata Steel
|518.15
|0.90
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|0.53
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|316.10
|-2.75
|Tata Motors
|175.40
|-2.66
|BPCL
|378.95
|-2.62
|HPCL
|268.35
|-2.45
|Reliance
|1,341.75
|-2.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|175.40
|-2.47
|Reliance
|1,342.10
|-2.44
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,558.00
|-1.84
|SBI
|298.10
|-1.76
|Bajaj Finance
|2,836.85
|-1.23
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- Lok Sabha Elections: 87,000 WhatsApp Groups Will Bombard Voters With Messages, But How Many Are Linked to Political Parties?
- Wasim & Waqar Receive Pakistan’s Second Highest-civilian Award
- HP Spectre Folio Review: There Are Premium Laptops, And There is This Setting New Benchmarks
- Chinese Police Use Criminal's Childhood Picture On Wanted Poster, Says 'Features Don't Change'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results