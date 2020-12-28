Stock Markets Scale New Heights on Positive Global Cues

Extending gains for the fourth straight session, benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty raced to new peaks on Monday in line with broad-based rallies in global equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex settled up by 380.21 points or 0.81 per cent at its all-time closing high of 47,353.75. The index also scaled its fresh record intra-day peak of 47,406.72.

The NSE Nifty ended 123.95 points or 0.90 per cent up at new closing high of 13,873.20. It also touched its all-time intra-day high of 13,885.30. On the Sensex chart, Titan, SBI, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were top gainers. While, HUL, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy and Bajaj FinServ closed with losses.

Of the Sensex constituents, 26 stocks settled with gains and 4 with losses. In the previous trading day on Thursday, the 30-share Sensex had surged 529.36 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty had zoomed 148.15 points or 1.09 per cent to 13,749.25.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Christmas. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other key markets ended with significant gains.

Investor sentiment globally was upbeat after the US cleared a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and the European Union and the UK struck a Brexit trade deal last week. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.25 per cent to USD 51.94 per barrel.

.