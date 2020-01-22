Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Stock Markets to be Open On February 1, Day of Union Budget, Announces BSE

The stock markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Stock Markets to be Open On February 1, Day of Union Budget, Announces BSE
Representative image.

New Delhi: Stock markets will be open for normal trading on February 1, Saturday, when the Union Budget will be presented, according to a circular.

The stock markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to present the Budget on February 1.

In a circular, BSE said the stock markets would open for trading on February 1, Saturday, on account of Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements.

In 2015, stock exchanges were open for trading on February 28, Saturday, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget.

Stock markets have always been open on normal timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 151.45 3.66
V-Mart Retail 1,911.95 1.21
HDFC Bank 1,237.55 -0.53
United Spirits 588.45 2.06
Zee Entertain 291.95 2.82
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 15,551.40 1.77
HCL Tech 592.60 1.42
TCS 2,200.00 1.31
Infosys 770.70 1.16
SBI 315.00 0.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 116.95 -4.73
NTPC 112.30 -4.18
Tata Motors 185.50 -3.11
Kotak Mahindra 1,579.00 -2.89
Power Grid Corp 194.75 -2.87
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram