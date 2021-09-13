Stocks To Watch Today: LIC Housing Finance, Reliance Infra, TCS, Zydus Cadila and More

The Indian markets, on Monday, taking negative global cues could open in the negative territory. The market is opening after being closed for three days. And as per many analysts, the market is expected to be in a range bound manner. At 0718 IST hours, the Nifty Futures on the Singaporean Exchange was trading at 17,355, down 10.75 points, or 0.06 per cent signaling a negative start for the Indian market. Similarly, Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.13 percent, or 40.25 points, at 30,341.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.44 percent, or 9.13 points, to 2,082.52. On the other hand, The benchmark Hong Kong equities sank more than one percent in the first few minutes of trade on Monday following another sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by fresh inflation concerns. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.22 percent, or 320.61 points, to 25,885.30. The Shanghai Composite eased 0.10 percent, or 3.86 points, to 3,699.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.78 points, to 2,503.79.

“Indian indices failed to maintain the momentum it witnessed during the previous week as volatility remained high due to weak global markets and the absence of any fresh domestic cues to lift the market further. However, broader markets showed resilience and outperformed the benchmark. Though the much-awaited US job data fell below market estimate, it gave relief to the market on hopes of continued economic support by the Fed. European shares traded with cuts ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting where talks regarding the tapering of asset purchase program are likely to take place in the backdrop of rising eurozone inflation. Increasing covid cases across the globe also added to the market worries," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

On Thursday, the BSE Benchmark Sensex closed in green at 58,305, up 54.81 points, or 0.09 per cent. On the other hand, the broader Nifty was trading at 17,357.35, up 3.85 points, up 0.02 per cent. On NSE, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Hindalco, Grasim were the top gainers while SBI Life, HDFC Life, Ultra Cement, Titan and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.

Here are some stocks that would be in focus today:

LIC Housing Finance: The company announced that it has raised over Rs 2,335 crore by issuing preference shares to LIC

Zydus Cadila: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Brexpiprazole tablets, used for the treatment of schizophrenia, in the American market.

TCS: IT services major Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said it has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The company raises Rs 85 crore from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 (H-CARE 1) and promoters at a price of Rs 124 per share.

JMC Projects (India): CARE has upgraded the rating of long term bank facilities & non-convertible debentures of the company as ‘AA-‘; Stable from ‘A+’; Stable. Further, it has upgraded the rating of short term bank facilities of the company as ‘A1+’ from ‘A1’.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Framework renewed the company’s approval to supply contact centre and business services solutions on the CCS Framework in the UK.

Reliance Infrastructure: The company won arbitration award against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Supreme Court directed DMRC to pay damages of Rs 2,950 crore plus interest upto the date of payment to Reliance Infrastructure promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL). The proceeds from the arbitral award will be utilized for debt reduction.

Prakash Industries: The company has been declared as successful bidder in respect of Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in the 12th tranche of auction of coal mines.

Dilip Buildcon: Subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the financial closure from the National Highways Authority of India.

