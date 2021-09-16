Stock To Watch: Vodafone Idea, Tata Consumer, Lupin, Wipro and More

The Indian markets on Thursday may open in the positive territory-taking positive cues from global markets. At 0736 IST hours, the nifty future on the Singapore Stock Exchange was trading at 17,531.50, up 144.50 points, or 0.83 per cent signaling a positive start for Dalal Street on Thursday. On Thursday, the US stocks settled in the positive territory. The S&P 500 index rose 37.65 points to 4,480.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.82 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 34,814.39. The Nasdaq composite added 123.77 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 15,161.53. Apart from US stocks, Asian Stocks also opened in the green. Hongkong’s the Hang Seng Index inched up 8.82 points to 25,042.03. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.24 percent, or 8.62 points, to 3,664.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was marginally up, adding 1.09 points, to 2,485.03. On the other hand, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 75.28 points, at 30,586.99 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rallied 0.24 percent, or 5.00 points, to 2,101.39. On Wednesday, the equity benchmark Sensex soared over 475 points to close at its new lifetime high driven by gains in TCS, Bharti Airtel and Titan amid persistent foreign capital inflows. The 30-share index settled 476.11 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 58,723.20. It touched an intra-day record of 58,777.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent to its new closing high of 17,519.45. During the session, it touched an all-time peak of 17,532.70.

Here are some stocks that would be in focus today:-

Telecom Stocks - The Telecom stocks are likely to be in a buzz on Thursday as India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a much-expected relief package for the country’s cash-strapped telecoms sector. The relief package may include a moratorium on payments for airwaves and will help India’s three major wireless carriers including Reliance Jio but most importantly the Vodafone Idea.

Lupin - The company has announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Duexise (ibuprofen and famotidine) Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg of Horizon Medicines LLC. These tablets are indicated for the relief of signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and to dampen the risk of developing upper gastrointestinal ulcers. The stock is likely to be in focus on Thursday.

Wipro: The company received multi-year IT managed services contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider. Infosys: The company has collaborated with SAP to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.

Gabriel India: HDFC Asset Management Company acquired 2.02 per cent stake in the company via open market transaction on September 14, increasing shareholding to 7.04 per cent from 5.02 per cent earlier.

HealthCare Global Enterprises: Care has upgraded rating for the bank facilities of HealthCare Global Enterprises to A/Stable from A-/Stable.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received the letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for two HAM projects.

.Fineotex Chemical: The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Eurodye-CTC, Belgium, to commercialize specialty chemicals for the Indian market.

JSW Energy: JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, a project SPV formed by JSW Future Energy (100% subsidiary of JSW Energy) has signed Power Purchase Agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the cumulative contracted capacity of 450 MW awarded against Tariff based Competitive bid invited by SECI.

Tata Consumer Products - On Wednesday, FMCG firm Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) announced its plans to partner with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) to unfold the full potential of millets as a healthier and more sustainable alternative to traditional grains. This stock is likely to be on the investor’s watchlist for Thursday.

Varroc Engineering - The stock has locked in an upper circuit on Wednesday after giving returns of 19.99 per cent on an intraday basis. After indicating a bearish pattern on charts for more than three months and hitting a 52-week low price on Tuesday, the stock has attracted attention by forming a long green candle in Wednesday’s trading session with a significant rise in volumes. Keep a close watch on this stock for Thursday’s trading session.

RBL Bank - Post getting hit by the regulatory ban on Mastercard, private sector lender RBL Bank restarted credit card issuances on rival Visa’s payment network on Wednesday. The stock gained upto three per cent in Wednesday’s trading session and is likely to be in focus on Thursday.

Hindustan Copper: Government plans to sell 10 per cent of the company’s equity through an Offer for Sale. The initial plan is for the sale of 4.83 crore shares or 5 per cent of the total equity with a green shoe option to sell another 4.83 crore shares or 5 per cent of the total equity. The floor price of Rs 116 per share is at a 6.82 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price.

Tata Group stocks: Tata Sons has submitted a financial bid for Air India. Further, Tata Sons’ Chairman N Chandrasekaran rejected news reports that claimed the company is considering a revamp of its leadership structure. “No leadership structural changes are on the anvil, as speculated in certain sections of media,” he said.

Zee Entertainment: Institutional investors, who own a majority stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), are seeking more clarity from the Invesco fund on its proposal to revamp the board of the company and will support it if the plan is well defined.

