LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Stocks End Flat on Profit Booking in Energy, IT Stocks

Sectorally, the BSE realty, metal, telecom and healthcare indices ended the day in the green while IT, auto and power indices settled in the red.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Stocks End Flat on Profit Booking in Energy, IT Stocks
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Stock markets closed with marginal gains in a volatile trade Thursday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid mixed global cues.

After rising over 150 points in early trade, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up by 2.72 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 37,754.89, extending gains to the fourth session.

The broader NSE Nifty closed with gains of 1.55 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 11,343.25.

Among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Coal India, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank rose up to 3.53 per cent.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, TCS, SBI and RIL were among the top losers, falling up to 2.16 per cent.

Sectorally, the BSE realty, metal, telecom and healthcare indices ended the day in the green while IT, auto and power indices settled in the red.

Investors booked profits in recent gainers, weakening benchmark indices, traders said.

Strengthening gains, the rupee Thursday further appreciated marginally to 69.51 against the US dollar intra-day.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,722.28 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,508.14 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.15 per cent, Korea's Kospi was up 0.34 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.20 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.01 per cent lower.

Similarly, in the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.43 per cent. Paris CAC 40 rose 0.69 per cent and London's FTSE was up 0.46 per cent in early deals.

Global crude benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.41 per cent to USD 67.83 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,754.89 +2.72 ( +0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,343.25 +1.55 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 249.85 2.27
Reliance 1,341.55 -0.43
IndusInd Bank 1,682.70 2.83
Just Dial 636.10 1.52
HDFC Bank 2,224.75 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Laurus Labs 375.45 3.36
Reliance 1,341.20 -0.41
Yes Bank 249.85 2.25
Just Dial 638.45 2.79
ISGEC Heavy Eng 5,544.20 3.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 153.65 3.68
IndusInd Bank 1,682.70 2.83
Yes Bank 249.85 2.27
Sun Pharma 466.15 2.11
Coal India 243.20 1.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 153.80 3.53
IndusInd Bank 1,682.80 2.84
Sun Pharma 467.10 2.41
Yes Bank 249.85 2.25
Coal India 243.35 2.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 187.60 -3.67
HCL Tech 1,006.75 -2.10
Hero Motocorp 2,751.70 -1.85
UltraTechCement 3,964.15 -1.53
Tata Motors 179.55 -1.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,006.55 -2.11
Hero Motocorp 2,755.35 -1.81
Tata Motors 179.70 -1.05
ICICI Bank 387.90 -1.01
Power Grid Corp 187.45 -0.66
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram