Stocks End Flat on Profit Booking in Energy, IT Stocks
Sectorally, the BSE realty, metal, telecom and healthcare indices ended the day in the green while IT, auto and power indices settled in the red.
Representative image
Mumbai: Stock markets closed with marginal gains in a volatile trade Thursday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid mixed global cues.
After rising over 150 points in early trade, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up by 2.72 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 37,754.89, extending gains to the fourth session.
The broader NSE Nifty closed with gains of 1.55 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 11,343.25.
Among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Coal India, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank rose up to 3.53 per cent.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, TCS, SBI and RIL were among the top losers, falling up to 2.16 per cent.
Sectorally, the BSE realty, metal, telecom and healthcare indices ended the day in the green while IT, auto and power indices settled in the red.
Investors booked profits in recent gainers, weakening benchmark indices, traders said.
Strengthening gains, the rupee Thursday further appreciated marginally to 69.51 against the US dollar intra-day.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,722.28 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,508.14 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.15 per cent, Korea's Kospi was up 0.34 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.20 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.01 per cent lower.
Similarly, in the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.43 per cent. Paris CAC 40 rose 0.69 per cent and London's FTSE was up 0.46 per cent in early deals.
Global crude benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.41 per cent to USD 67.83 per barrel.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|249.85
|2.27
|Reliance
|1,341.55
|-0.43
|IndusInd Bank
|1,682.70
|2.83
|Just Dial
|636.10
|1.52
|HDFC Bank
|2,224.75
|-0.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Laurus Labs
|375.45
|3.36
|Reliance
|1,341.20
|-0.41
|Yes Bank
|249.85
|2.25
|Just Dial
|638.45
|2.79
|ISGEC Heavy Eng
|5,544.20
|3.60
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|153.65
|3.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,682.70
|2.83
|Yes Bank
|249.85
|2.27
|Sun Pharma
|466.15
|2.11
|Coal India
|243.20
|1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|153.80
|3.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,682.80
|2.84
|Sun Pharma
|467.10
|2.41
|Yes Bank
|249.85
|2.25
|Coal India
|243.35
|2.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|187.60
|-3.67
|HCL Tech
|1,006.75
|-2.10
|Hero Motocorp
|2,751.70
|-1.85
|UltraTechCement
|3,964.15
|-1.53
|Tata Motors
|179.55
|-1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,006.55
|-2.11
|Hero Motocorp
|2,755.35
|-1.81
|Tata Motors
|179.70
|-1.05
|ICICI Bank
|387.90
|-1.01
|Power Grid Corp
|187.45
|-0.66
