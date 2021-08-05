Stocks in Focus on August 5: Vodafone Idea, SBI Life Insurance, Apollo Tyres

Due to a muted trend in the Asian peers, the Indian equity indices are likely to open flat on Thursday, August 5. At 7:15 IST, the SGX Nifty was trading flat at 16262.00 levels, reported cnbctv18.

Stocks for the day:

Reliance Industries - The multinational conglomerate company is doubling its PET recycling capacity, as Reliance Industries is setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Vodafone Idea - After Kumar Mangalam Birla has stepped down from the post of non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board,Himanshu Kapania has now been appointed as non-executive chairman of the board, while Sushil Agarwal, is appointed as additional director. Sushil is a nominee of Aditya Birla Group.

Titan Company - The Indian luxury product company reported a profit of Rs 61 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 270 crore in Q1FY21. The company’s revenue rose by 74.5 percent from Rs 1,862 crore to Rs 3,249 crore, YoY.

HPCL - The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell by 40.5 percent from Rs 3,018 crore to Rs 1,795 crore, while the revenue declined by 3.2 percent from Rs 74,843.4 crore to Rs 72,443.4 crore, QoQ. HPCL’s gross refining margin was at $3.31/bbl.

SBI Life Insurance – Reportedly, Carlyle will sell the remaining 1.9 percent stake in the company through a block deal. The price band of the deal will be of Rs 1,130-1,136.85 per share.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories - The Indian multinational pharmaceutical company will sell its US and Canada territory rights to BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc for ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) 25 mg/ml. Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will receive an amount $6 million upfront upon closing. It will also be followed by an amount of $9 million one year from closing.

Zomato - The company has incorporated a subsidiary, known as Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd. Through the wholly-owned subsidiary, the company aims to carry on the business of providing payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

PNB Housing Finance – The proposed investments by Carlyle Group and other investors in the PNB Housing Finance has been approved by Competition Commission.

Adani Total Gas - The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped from Rs 46 crore to Rs 138 crore, YoY. Sale volumes of Adani Total Gas have also doubled to 140 million metric standard cubic meters (mmscm).

Tata Communications – Net profit of Indian telecommunications company’s Q1FY22 rose by 15 percent from Rs 257.8 crore to Rs 296.11 crore. Revenue of Tata Communications fell by 7 percent from Rs 4,403 crore to Rs 4,103 crore, YoY.

Shipping Corporation of India - The company has approved a scheme of arrangement for the demerger of ‘non-core assets’.

Apollo Tyres – A net profit of Rs 127.7 crore in Q1FY22 was posted against a loss of Rs 134.5 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue of Apollo Tyres rose by 59.1 percent from Rs 2,881.7 crore to Rs 4,584.4 crore, YoY.

NBCC (India) - The company revealed that SBICAP Ventures Ltd will assist NBCC (India) to complete six stranded projects of erstwhile Amrapali Group in Uttar Pradesh. SBICAP Ventures Ltd has agreed to provide Rs 650 crore.

Greenply Industries - The company has ventured into the Medium Density Fiber (MDF) boards business, therefore, it will set up a greenfield manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The estimated cost of these plants will be Rs 548 crore.

CESC - Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd., whollyowned subsidiary of CESC, has emerged as the highest bidder for acquiring a 100 percent stake in the power distribution company for the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Thomas Cook (India) - The Indian travel agency’s Q1FY22 net loss narrowed from Rs 108.62 crore to Rs 93.83 crore. The revenue of Thomas Cook rose from Rs 130.87 crore to Rs 315.71 crore, YoY.

