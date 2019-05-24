Stocks Jump as Nifty, Sensex Cheer PM Modi's Thumping Victory

Indian shares jumped on Friday as the euphoria surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the general election drove the bull run, with financials leading gains.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in 303 of the 542 seats in the lower house of Parliament, latest data from the Election Commission showed, in what would be a first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.Markets shot to record levels last session but the NSE index and the BSE index ended around 0.7% lower on profit-booking towards the end Modi's victory was assured.“Investors and traders must wait for correction to enter in the market as going forward Sensex and Nifty may need to consolidate at lower levels,” said Abhijeet Bajpai, chief executive of Avighna Trades.“Nifty and Sensex may correct about 5 per cent in next few days. Investors must focus on quality Midcaps in Infra, financial and banking sectors in any correction in the markets.”The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.77 per cent at 11,747 as of 0352 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.79 per cent higher at 39,116.78.Index heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India rose 1.6% each, taking the Nifty Bank index 1.4% higher. Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose between 2.5% and 5%. Bharti Infratel Ltd was the top percentage loser on the NSE Nifty, falling 1.3 percent.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)