Stocks Jump as Nifty, Sensex Cheer PM Modi's Thumping Victory
Markets shot to record levels last session but the NSE index and the BSE index ended around 0.7% lower on profit-booking towards the end Modi's victory was assured.
Indian shares jumped on Friday as the euphoria surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the general election drove the bull run, with financials leading gains.
“Investors and traders must wait for correction to enter in the market as going forward Sensex and Nifty may need to consolidate at lower levels,” said Abhijeet Bajpai, chief executive of Avighna Trades.
“Nifty and Sensex may correct about 5 per cent in next few days. Investors must focus on quality Midcaps in Infra, financial and banking sectors in any correction in the markets.”
The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.77 per cent at 11,747 as of 0352 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.79 per cent higher at 39,116.78.
Index heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India rose 1.6% each, taking the Nifty Bank index 1.4% higher. Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose between 2.5% and 5%. Bharti Infratel Ltd was the top percentage loser on the NSE Nifty, falling 1.3 percent.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results