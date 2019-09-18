Stocks of Oil Marketing Companies Jump up to 3.6% as Oil Prices Cool
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited jumped 3.65 %, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited gained 3.64 % and Indian Oil Corporation rose 2.68 % on the BSE.
Representative image
New Delhi: Shares of oil marketing companies rose by up to 3.6 per cent on Wednesday on easing crude prices.
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited jumped 3.65 per cent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited gained 3.64 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation rose 2.68 per cent on the BSE.
Oil markets stabilised after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said more than half of the country's daily crude oil production, that was knocked out by the drone attack over the weekend, has been recovered. Brent crude futures fell 0.95 per cent to USD 63.94 per barrel in intra-day.
Shares of oil marketing firms had cracked up to 7 per cent on Monday following huge spike in crude prices.
Oil prices surged the most on record on Monday, with Brent crude rising by as much as 19.5 per cent to USD 71.95 per barrel, the biggest gain in dollar terms since futures started trading in 1988.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|64.10
|-1.54
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,095.05
|-0.58
|BPCL
|382.10
|3.62
|HDFC
|1,988.30
|-0.40
|Reliance
|1,205.70
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,093.55
|-0.61
|Yes Bank
|64.10
|-1.61
|ICICI Bank
|399.15
|-0.36
|HDFC
|1,988.75
|-0.39
|Tata Motors
|121.85
|-0.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|358.25
|3.86
|BPCL
|382.10
|3.62
|Vedanta
|149.70
|2.96
|JSW Steel
|221.40
|2.41
|IOC
|128.15
|2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|358.05
|3.95
|Vedanta
|149.45
|2.68
|SBI
|280.50
|2.41
|Bajaj Finance
|3,415.05
|1.47
|NTPC
|122.40
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,613.85
|-2.92
|Coal India
|192.35
|-2.66
|ONGC
|127.00
|-2.08
|Eicher Motors
|16,030.40
|-1.56
|Yes Bank
|64.10
|-1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|192.50
|-2.58
|ONGC
|127.00
|-2.08
|Yes Bank
|64.10
|-1.61
|Bharti Airtel
|335.75
|-1.21
|HDFC Bank
|2,186.95
|-0.98
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- Priyanka Chopra Admits Having a Baby With Nick Jonas is on Her 'To-Do-List'
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022