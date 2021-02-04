Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Future Group: Here are the Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Wednesday, February 3, zoomed for the third consecutive day with the indices hitting fresh record highs during the trading session. However, the indices on Thursday, February 4, are expected to open flat as the SGX Nifty was trading 6.50 points up at 14,835.00 at 7:00 am. On February 3, the BSE Sensex gained 458.03 points or 0.92 percent to close at 50,255.75, hitting a fresh record high of 50,526 in the intra-day trade.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rallied 142.10 points or 0.97 percent to settle the day at new closing high at 14,789.95. The Nifty50 hit a fresh record peak of 14,869 earlier in the day.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Bharti Airtel: The company on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 853.6 crore for the December quarter against a consolidated net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in the previous quarter. The consolidated revenues of the company grew 6 percent QoQ to Rs 26,517.8 crore also the average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 166.

Future group stocks: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Future Group Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani and others from accessing the securities market for one year.

Hero MotoCorp: A dedicated vertical has been set up for Harley Davidson’s distribution under Ravi Avalur as its head.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: The company reported a rise of 16 percent in its sales in December quarter on yearly basis to Rs 1,018 crore. Also, PAT rose 84 percent YoY to Rs 251 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Order worth Rs 48,000 crore from the government has been bagged by the company for procuring 83 LCA Tejas Aircraft.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The Chief Financial Officer of the company Prakash Chandra Bisht has resigned from his position with effect from February 15, 2021.

Prince Pipes and Fittings: The company reported a hike of 39 percent YoY in its revenue from operations which stood at Rs 549 crore. PAT grew 175 percent to Rs 67 crore YoY.

VIP Industries: The company's December quarter income stood at Rs 243 crore compared to Rs 108 crore QoQ. The company also reported a loss of Rs 7 crore against a loss of Rs 35 crore QoQ.

Quarterly Results: State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Bajaj Electricals, Gillette India, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Properties, HPCL, Honeywell Automation India, ICRA, Jubilant Industries, NTPC, Strides Pharma Science, Tata Power, Whirlpool of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 4.