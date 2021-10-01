Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Maruti Suzuki, Jubilant Foodworks, Vedanta, PNB and More

Indian markets on Friday, tracking negative global cues are expected to open in red. At 0740 hours IST, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 167.5 points, or 0.95 per cent, lower at 17,434.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Friday.

On the wall street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.26 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 34,467.98. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.21 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 4,370.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 70.16 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 14,582.60 at the opening bell. Asian stock markets opened lower with sharp fall on Friday, extending falls on Wall Street with investors weighing events this week. China and Hong Kong markets are shut today. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.78 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei tanked 1.96 per cent Australia’s ASX 200 shed 2.12 per cent Korea’s Kospi plunged 1.56 per cent New Zealand’s DJ declined 0.39 per cent.

On Friday, The 30-share Sensex closed at 59,126.36, down 286.91 points, or 0.48 per cent, while the Nifty was at 17,618.15, down 93.15 points, or 0.53 per cent. Realty, PSU banks, and pharma were in green, while media, metals, banks, auto, and IT closed in red.

Here are some stocks that would be in focus today:

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company will list its equity shares on the bourses on October 1. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 175 per share.

Phillips Carbon Black: The company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement issue on September 30, and approved the floor price at Rs 255.85 per share.

Adani Green Energy: Subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Energy has completed acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital and all the securities of Vento Energy Infra from Essel Green Energy.

Maruti Suzuki: Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in October 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat in Gujarat. It is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 60 percent of normal production.

Vikas Lifecare: The company signed an MOU with National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India which will help the company to facilitate, coordinate and promote the marketing and trading activities of the cooperative institution, partners and associates in agricultural, other commodities, articles and goods.

Jubilant Foodworks: Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. to acquire up to 17.18% ordinary shares of DP Eurasia N.V. through a reverse bookbuild process from certain professional investors of DP Eurasia. Post-acquisition, the company will indirectly hold up to 49.99 per cent ordinary shares of DP Eurasia.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Jain International Trading BV, Netherlands, has completed the restructuring of $200 million bonds listed on Singapore Stock Exchange.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Board has approved the allotment of secured NCDs aggregating to Rs 350 crore on a private placement basis to IDBI Bank. The coupon rate has been fixed at 9.55 per cent per annum for a tenure of 6 years.

IIFL Wealth Management: IIFL Asset Management’s asset base has crossed Rs 50,000 crore-mark. The fund house’s aggregate AUM comprising alternative assets and mutual fund rose.

Vedanta: Board has appointed Sandeep Modi, Deputy CFO as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. October 1.

Punjab National Bank: The bank has reduced Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate by 0.05 per cent across tenors effective today. The Base Rate has been reduced from 8.55 per cent to 8.50 per cent.

Banswara (International): The company sold 3.19 percent stake in the company via open market transaction on September 28, reducing shareholding to 4.42 percent from 7.61 percent earlier.

