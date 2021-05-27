Stocks to Watch: Burger King, BPCL, Cadila

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, following muted trends in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was trading 35.00 points or 0.23 percent lower at 15,266.00, at 7:10 am, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Burger King India: The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 37.41 crore, YoY. While revenue jumped to Rs 199.45 crore from Rs 192.95 crore, YoY.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 11,940.13 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2,777.62 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue increased to Rs 98,755.62 crore from Rs 86,579.95 crore, QoQ. The state owned oil and gas major also recommended a final dividend of Rs 58 per equity share.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila seeks Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval to undertake clinical trials for its monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralize COVID infection.

Cummins India: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 168.56 crore from Rs 170.24 crore in the same period last year. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,256.25 crore from Rs 1,062.46 crore, YoY.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has partnered with LACChain to develop a blockchain ecosystem for Latin America and the Caribbean markets.

Pricol: The company reported a lower consolidated profit at Rs 1.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 21.31 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue increased to Rs 447.25 crore from Rs 294.16 crore YoY.

Karnataka Bank: The bank reported a higher profit of Rs 31.36 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 27.31 crore in Q4FY20. Net interest income fell to Rs 459.14 crore from Rs 529.3 crore, YoY.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd.

Pfizer: The American multinational pharmaceutical major reported a lower profit at Rs 100.55 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 103.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. While revenue increased to Rs 534.76 crore from Rs 502.01 crore YoY.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company created a separate vertical for its digital healthcare services. Brandon Rowberry has been appointed as the chief executive of the new division.

Capital India Finance: The company plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

ASM Technologies: The company partnered with Netherlands-based EclecticIQ for new cybersecurity managed services offerings.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results:

Cadila Healthcare, Dixon Technologies, Eicher Motors, Gujarat State Fertilizers, Greenlam Industries, Honda India Power Products, HEG, Hawkins Cookers, Kalyan Jewellers, IRB Infrastructure Developers, India Grid Trust, Infibeam Jindal Saw, Metropolis Healthcare, PC Jeweller, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Strides Pharma Science, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, The Phoenix Mills, Thomas Cook, UCO Bank and Wockhardt, among others will release their quarterly earnings on May 27.

Keywords: s

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here