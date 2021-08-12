Stocks to Watch on August 12: Power Grid Corporation of India, Bata India, CESC

The Indian equity indices are likely to open higher on Thursday, following gaining trends in global peers. The SGX Nifty also indicated a positive start as the Nifty futures was trading 27.50 points or 0.17 percent higher at 16,321.00 level at 7:10 AM on the Singapore Exchange, implying a positive opening for Dalal Street, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-owned company’s board has agreed infusing fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture company of PowerGrid, NTPC, PFC and REC.

Bata India: The footwear major reported a loss of Rs 67.47 in Q1FY22, as against a loss of Rs 100.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago. While, total income surged to Rs 267 crore from Rs 135.1 crore YoY.

Cummins India: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 247 crore in Q1FY22 versus Rs 53 crore in the corresponding period in the last year. However, its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,195 crore from Rs 503 crore, YoY.

Zomato: The Deepinder Goyal-led company’s step-down subsidiary Zomato Inc has divested its stake in Nextable Inc for USD 100,000.

Force Motors: The commercial automaker reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 4.36 crore for the June quarter, as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.99 crore in the same period last fiscal. Revenue from operations was at Rs 643.33 crore versus Rs 186.40 crore, YoY.

CESC: The company reported a 34 percent YoY rise in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit to Rs 280 crore, versus d at Rs 209 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. While revenue from operations jumped to Rs 3,242 crore from Rs 2,662 crore, YoY.

VA Tech Wabag: The company posted a threefold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 14.6 crore in Q1FY22 versus Rs 5 crore in Q1FY21. Total Income also surged 53 percent at Rs 658 crore from Rs 431 crore, YoY.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company’s net profit stood at Rs 44.47 crore in Q1FY22 versus a loss of Rs 82.93 crore in the same period last year. While revenue increased 36 percent to Rs 2,371.6 crore from Rs 1,747.17 crore, YoY.

CreditAccess Grameen: The microfinance firm’s Q1FY22 net profit dipped 72.2 percent to Rs 20.3 crore from Rs 73 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. Net Interest Income (NII) fell 8 percent to Rs 338.1 crore from Rs 367.6 crore, YoY.

HeidelbergCement India: The company will purchase 36.36 lakh equity shares of Lalganj Power for Rs 4.8 crore in order to obtain around 22 Gigawatt hours per annum of solar power under a captive arrangement for the functioning of its plant located at Madora, Uttar Pradesh.

MAS Financial Services: The company’s standalone profit stood at Rs 36.82 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 36.59 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue dipped to Rs 147.73 crore from Rs 160.35 crore, YoY.

VIP Industries: The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.5 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 51.3 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, revenue was at Rs 206.2 crore as against Rs 40.3 crore, YoY.

PTC India: The power trading solutions firm reported an over 36 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 136.17 crore in Q1FY22, compared to Rs 100.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased to Rs 4,959.99 crore from Rs 4,641.28 crore, YoY.

Gandhi Special Tubes: The company’s board determined the final buyback price of Rs 550 each for an equity share.

Earnings: Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Petroleum, Bharat Forge, Coffee Day Enterprises, Dish TV, Eicher Motors, Engineers India, GR Infraprojects, Hero MotoCorp, HCC, IRCTC, IRCON, RailTel Corporation, Max India, NMDC, Natco Pharma, Page Industries, Power Finance Corp, RCF, Religare Enterprises, Tata Steel, Thyrocare, Trident and Ujjivan Financial among others are scheduled to report their earnings on August 12.

