Stocks to Watch: TCS, Marico and Adani Transmission

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday, following a similar trend on the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 18.50 points or 0.12 percent lower at 15,845.00, indicating a weak start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Infosys: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 2.3 percent to Rs 5,195 crore from Rs 5,076 crore YoY,while revenue rose by 6 percent to Rs 27,896 crore from Rs 26,311 crore, QoQ.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender said that the value of its credit card transactions at POS for May 2021 was Rs 951,746 lakh and not Rs 1,223,298 lakh, as published by Reserve Bank of India. The bank’s credit card transactions at POS grew by about 124 percent YoY by value in May 2021.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT company has announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona in the US and invest more than USD 300 million (about Rs 2,236 crore) by 2026.

Marico: The company is all set to acquire a 60 percent stake in Apcos Naturals, the maker of ayurvedic beauty brands Just Herbs.

Tata Motors: The homegrown automaker has launched a new brand named ‘XPRES’ exclusively for the fleet customers.

Axis Bank: The private lender has denied a social media report related to the resignation of its two senior executive directors saying it was factually incorrect.

Dodla Dairy: The company reported a net profit of Rs 9.59 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 1.94 crore, in the corresponding period last year. Revenue increased to Rs 530.5 crore from Rs 527.45 crore, YoY.

L&T Technology Services: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 216.2 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 194.5 crore YoY. Revenue increased to Rs 1,518.4 crore from Rs 1,440.5 crore QoQ.

Adani Transmission: According to a regulatory filing by the company, it has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranches via issuance of equity shares, securities and debentures.

Cadila Healthcare: The Indian multinational pharmaceutical company has completed the sale and disposal of its subsidiary Zydus Animal Health and Investments Ltd to Zenex Animal Health India Pvt Ltd.

5paisa Capital: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 7.19 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2.8 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 60.08 crore from Rs 42.33 croreYoY.

Tinplate Company of India: The company reported a profit of Rs 68.62 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 6.9 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue rose to Rs 866.3 crore from Rs 379.76 crore YoY.

Vikas Lifecare: The company secured a 22.04 percent stake in Advik Laboratories.

Earnings Today: Aditya Birla Money, Angel Broking, Cyient, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Onward Technologies, Rollatainers, Rama Paper Mills, Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products and Wipro among others will release their quarterly earnings on July 15.

