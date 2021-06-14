Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Enterprises, Anupam Rasayan India and DLF

Indian markets are likely to open lower on Monday following a mixed trend in Asian peers. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 55.00 points or 0.35 percent lower at 15,768.00, indicating a weak start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

BHEL: The state owned engineering and manufacturing enterprise’s Q4FY21 consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 1,034.8 crore from Rs 1,532.67 crore in Q4FY20. While revenue increased to Rs 7,170.5 crore from Rs 5,022.94 crore, YoY.

Sun TV Network: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 449.88 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 250 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose to Rs 782 crore from Rs 735.16 crore YoY.

PNB Housing Finance: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will scrutinise the Rs 4,000 crore share sale carried out by the company to a group of investors and led by a private equity firm Carlyle Group, cnbctv18.com reported.

Adani Enterprises: The company has forayed into the cement industry and incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cement Industries on June 11.

Lumax Auto Technologies: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 24.88 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.23 crore in the same period a year ago. While, revenue jumped to Rs 387.98 crore from Rs 272.74 crore, YoY.

NTPC: The energy conglomerate has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) for setting up a hydrogen fuel-based power backup system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system.

Anupam Rasayan India: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 22.14 crore from Rs 10.38 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue increased to Rs 271.66 crore from Rs 157 crore, YoY.

Reliance Power: The company’s board approved the preferential issue of shares and warrants to Reliance Infra at Rs 10 per share.

DLF: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 480.94 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased to Rs 1,712.57 crore from Rs 1,694.2 crore, YoY.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company’s board of directors have approved a capital expenditure (capex)programme of Rs 135 crore to be implemented in the current financial year. The company plans to spend the capex in balancing, debottlenecking and modernising facilities at the plants to improve production and productivity.

Lupin: The drugmaker on June 13 said it had received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the company’s Somerset facility in New Jersey, US.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The company has filed a draft document with SEBI to initiate a follow-on public offer (FPO) for raising up to Rs 4,300 crore. The promoters have to reduce a minimum 9 percent stake in this round of the FPO.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results: Arihant Capital Markets, BFL Asset Finvest, BF Investment, BF Utilities, Coal India, Indian Overseas Bank, Gayatri Projects, Greenply Industries, IDFC, IFB Industries, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Kajaria Ceramics, Satin Creditcare Network and Uttam Sugar Mills among others will release their quarterly results on June 14.

