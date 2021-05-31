Stocks to Watch Today: Affle India, Bank of Baroda, PNB and More

The Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower on Monday following a mixed trend in Asian peers. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 67.00 points or 0.43 percent lower at 15,425.50, cnbcbtv18.com reported.

Affle (India): The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 58.6 crore from Rs 15.29 crore in the corresponding period last year. Their revenue rose to Rs 141.57 crore from Rs 80 crore, YoY.

Bank of Baroda: The state owned bank posted a net loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore in Q4FY21 against a profit of Rs 506.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income increased 4.5 percent to Rs 7,106.62 crore from Rs 6,798.18 crore, YoY.

Wipro: The IT company has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of USD 76.24 million.

IndiGo, SpiceJet: The Government of India (GoI) has extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to the civil aviation sector, the move that is likely provide a liquidity solace for the pandemic-hit segment. The government has also decided to increase minimum airfares by 13-15 percent for domestic flights w.e.f. June 1. However, domestic flight capacity has been slashed to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a Rs 10 crore penalty on the bank in relation to irregularities found in its auto loan department. The action was taken after the regulator investigated a whistle-blower complaint alleging misdeeds in the bank’s auto loan portfolio. The indiscretions were linked to the marketing and sale of third-party non-financial products to the bank’s customers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore, in one or more tranches by issuing debt securities.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit increased 6.15 percent to Rs 233.87 crore from Rs 220.30 crore. While revenue rose to Rs 2,859.9 crore from Rs 2,767.5 crore, YoY.

Punjab National Bank: The Indian government owned bank will divest its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Co.

Fortis Healthcare: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 62.36 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 41.24 crore Q4FY20. While revenue rose to Rs 1,252.44 from Rs 1,112.92 crore, YoY.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets, which are used in the treatment of a certain type of mental ailments.

Central Bank of India: The bank has allotted over 280 crore shares to the government on a preferential basis for Rs 4,800 crore capital infusion in the bank.

The Phoenix Mills: The company and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will form a joint venture (JV) and plan to infuse approx. Rs 560 crore in the JV – Mindstone Mall Developers Pvt Ltd — in tranches for an eventual equity stake of 49 percent.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The bank reported a net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in Q4FY21, from Rs 2.60 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue fell to Rs 71.28 crore from Rs 85.54 crore YoY.

Divi’s Laboratories: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped 29.3 percent to Rs 502.02 crore from Rs 388.23 crore in Q4FY20. While revenue rose to Rs 1,788.19 crore from Rs 1,389.71 crore, YoY.

The market is all set for – Aurobindo Pharma, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Honeywell Automation India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Jamna Auto Industries, Kolte-Patil Developers, Man Industries, Magma Fincorp, Shilpa Medicare, Uttam Galva Steels and Vascon Engineers among others to release their quarterly earnings on May 31.

