Stocks to Watch Today: Ashok Leyland, ONGC, Asian Granito India and Others

The Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in the green on Friday amid a positive momentum in Asian peers. At 7:10 am, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty was trading 15.00 points or 0.09 percent higher at 15,852.50, implying a mildly positive start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Ashok Leyland: The company reported a net profit of Rs 241.17 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 57.32 crore in the corresponding period of previous year. Revenue increased 82 percent to Rs 7,000.49 crore from Rs 3,838.46 crore, YoY.

ONGC: The government owned crude oil and natural gas corporation’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit jumped to Rs 6,733.97 crore from Rs 1,258.12 crore in Q4FY20. While revenue jumped 24.4 percent to Rs 21,188.91 crore from Rs 17,023.8 crore, QoQ. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share.

State Bank of India: The bank has launched the Aarogyam healthcare business loan to bolster the country’s healthcare sector amid the pandemic.

LIC Housing Finance: Promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will infuse equity capital worth Rs 2,334.70 crore in its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance by picking up an additional 4.93 percent stake in the company. LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) will issue shares at Rs 514.25 apiece to the promoter on a preferential basis.

Aarti Industries: The company has set the floor price for qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 899.77 per share.

Yes Bank: The private lender has acquired 47.83 lakh equity shares, constituting 18.10 percent of the paid-up share capital of Business India Publications Ltd through the invocation of pledge, upon extinguishment of loan.

Majesco: Promoter Aurum Platz IT Pvt Ltd acquired a 14.31 percent stake in the company via off-market transaction,thus taking total shareholding to 34.57 percent from 20.26 percent earlier.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against the company, its former chairman Gautam Thapar and other company officials for triggering a loss of Rs 2,435 crore to an SBI-led consortium of banks.

Bank of Maharashtra: The bank has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity capital through various modes, including rights issue among others.

Asian Granito India: Crystal Ceramics Industries, a material subsidiary, has completed 12000 SQMTS/days of glazed vitrified tiles brown field capacity expansion at its Meshana Plant, in Gujarat.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned bank has raised Rs 850 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds on a private placement basis.

Bodal Chemicals: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 21.73 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 25.84 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue jumped to Rs 432.73 crore from Rs 368.47 crore, YoY.

Indian Bank: The state-owned lender has raised Rs 1,650 crore via QIP and approved the issue price of Rs 142.15 per equity share to be allotted to eligible QIBs in the issue.

PTC India: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 49.77 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 47.96 crore in the corresponding period the previous year. Additionally, the company’s board has approved the acquisition of the energy consulting business of IL&FS Energy Development Company.

Earnings: Antony Waste Handling Cell, Atul Auto, Finolex Industries, Godfrey Phillips, Hindustan Copper, HCL Infosystems, Inox Wind, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, MSTC, PNC Infratech, RailTel Corporation of India, Shree Renuka Sugars, Texmo Pipes & Products, among others will release their quarterly earnings on June 25.

