Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Baroda, SAIL, Divi’s Laboratories

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower on Monday, following losses in Asian peers. The Singapore-traded SGX Nifty also indicated a negative start as the Nifty futures was trading 68.00 points or 0.42 percent lower at 16,200.00 level at 7:15 AM on the Singapore Exchange, implying a negative opening for Dalal Street, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,280.6 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 864.3 crore in year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) rose to Rs 7,891.9 crore from Rs 6,816.1 crore, YoY.

Rolex Rings: The company will list its equity shares on the bourses today.

Tata Power Company: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 73.7 percent to Rs 465.7 crore from Rs 268.1 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Revenue increased 54.5 percent to Rs 9,968 crore from Rs 6,453 crore, YoY.

SAIL: The steel manufacturing enterprise reported a consolidated profit at Rs 3,897.4 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue jumped to Rs 20,643 crore from Rs 9,067 crore, YoY.

Divi’s Laboratories: The company reported a 13 percent YoY rise in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore in in same quarter of the previous fiscal. While total income increased to Rs 1,997 crore from Rs 1,748 crore, YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power: The company’s board has accepted the revised binding offer of Rs 7,401 crore from Worldone Pvt Ltd for divestment of its subsidiary company Jindal Power Ltd.

NALCO: The government owned company posted a higher profit at Rs 347.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 16.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue surged to Rs 2,474.5 crore from Rs 1,380.6 crore YoY.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The lender reported a net loss of Rs 233.5 crore in Q1FY22 as against a profit of Rs 54.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. NII fell 16.1 percent to Rs 384.4 crore from Rs 458 crore, YoY.

ZEEL: The Indian media conglomerate reported a sharply higher Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 208.8 crore versus Rs 29.3 crore in the year ago period. Revenue increased 35.3 percent to Rs 1,775 crore from Rs 1,312 crore, YoY.

Karnataka Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) empanelled the private lender to act as an “Agency Bank” to facilitate transactions related to government businesses.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for its data centre enterprise.

McLeod Russel: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has permitted bankruptcy proceedings filed by Techno Electric & Engineering Company against the tea producer under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) claiming it has failed to pay Rs 100 crore dues owed to it.

Amber Enterprises India: The company reported profit at Rs 11.2 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 23.9 crore in the same period last year. Sales rose to Rs 707.9 crore from Rs 259.5 crore, YoY.

Affle India: The company posted a sharply higher profit at Rs 35.9 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 18.8 crore in the previous quarter ended June 2020. Revenue increased to Rs 152.5 crore from Rs 89.8 crore, YoY.

Earnings Today: Astrazeneca Pharma India, Bombay Dyeing, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birla Tyres, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, Gujarat State Petronet, Gati, Indian Hotels, Laxmi Organic Industries, MRF, Nilkamal, Reliance Power, Satin Creditcare Network, Shalby, Suven Life Sciences, Shree Cement, and Venky’s (India), among others will release their quarterly earnings on Monday, August 9.

