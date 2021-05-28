Stocks to Watch Today: Eicher, Metropolis Healthcare and More

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note on Friday, following gains in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was trading 46.00 points or 0.30 percent higher at record high levels of 15,460.00 at 07:10 AM IST, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India, cnbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Eicher Motors: The company’s net profit rose 72.9 percent to Rs 526.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 304.3 crore in Q4FY20.While revenue rose to Rs 2,940.3 crore from Rs 2,208.2 crore, YoY.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major completed the acquisition of GE’s stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia on May 26.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company reported a two-fold higher profit of Rs 894.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 399.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Their consolidated revenue also jumped to Rs 8,523 crore from Rs 8,184.9 crore YoY.

NOCIL: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 37.33 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 21.87 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased to Rs 321.99 crore from Rs 212.66 crore, YoY.

Hester Biosciences: The company will provide infrastructure for manufacturing COVAXIN drug substance and will invest close to Rs 40 crore for this project.

Dixon Technologies: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped 60.48 percent to Rs 44.26 crore from Rs 27.58 crore. Revenue increased to Rs 2,109.71 crore from Rs 857.41 crore, YoY.

UCO Bank: The bank’s board has approved raising Rs 3,000 crore equity capital for the FY2021-22.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 61.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.5 crore in Q4FY20. While revenue from operations jumped 40.9 percent to Rs 291.7 crore from Rs 207 crore, YoY.

Navneet Education: The company’s board has approved Rs 50 crore worth share buyback which is priced at Rs 100 per share.

Jubilant Pharmova: India Ratings and Research has upgraded the company’s Long Term Issuer Rating to ‘AA+’ from ‘AA’ while resolving the Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). It has simultaneously withdrawn it and the outlook is stable.

NLC India: The company has issued and allotted commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Force Motors, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gulf Oil Lubricants India,GMM Pfaudler, Heidelbergcement India, Indian Bank, Ipca Laboratories, ITD Cementation India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Max Healthcare Institute, NCC, Nazara Technologies, NESCO, REC, Reliance Infrastructure, Ujjivan Financial Services, V-Mart Retail and Zuari Agro Chemicalsamong others will release their quarterly earnings on May 28.

