Stocks to Watch Today: Airtel, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and More

The Indian markets taking cues from global markets opened and ended in positive territory on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended up at 55,555.79, up 226.47 points or 0.41 per cent and the broad market Nifty50 ended at 16,496.50, up 46 points or 0.28 per cent. During the entire session, it touched a high of 55,781.17 and a low of 55,240.29 to finally settle at 55,555.79.

Talking about specific stocks, HCL Tech, TCS, Nestle, Bajaj finserv and ONGC were top gainers while Grasim, Adaniports, M&M, Eicher motor and Bajaj-Auto were top laggards. The gain was largely driven by IT stocks, up 1.7 per cent. Whole media and auto sectors were top laggards.

“Markets opened gap up but could not sustain at higher levels and witnessed volatility to finally end the session with marginal gains. Nifty/Sensex both ended 46/226 points up (+0.3 per cent/+0.4 per cent) at 16,496/55,556 levels. However, heavy selling continued in midcap 100 and small cap 100, both down -0.9 per cent-1.8 per cent respectively. Metals, FMCG, Pharma, Private Bank, and PSU banks were down in the range of -0.1-1%. The volatility index, India VIX was down -2.4 per cent at 13.69 levels,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

At 6.57 am, Nifty future on Singapore Exchange was trading at 16616, up 26 points or 0.16 per cent.

Here are some stocks that would be in news today:

Maruti Suzuki: The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on Monday for indulging in unfair business practices.

Chemplast Sanmar: After being delisted from the stock market for almost a decade, Chennai based chemical company Chemplast Sanmar is going to make a debut on both the NSE and BSE today.

Eicher Motor: Multinational automative company Eicher Motor on Monday decided to reappoint Siddharth lal as the managing director of the company with effect from May 1. The company made this announcement in a BSE filing.

HDFC Bank: India’s largest credit card issuer on Monday announced that it is aiming to add five lakh new credit cards to its portfolio every month beginning February 2022. This will enable it to regain its market share and cement its leadership position in the credit card issuing business in the next 9 to 12 months.

HCL Tech: IT major HCL Technologies on Monday signs contract with Munich Re for digital workplace services in 40 countries. HCL signed contact with Munich Re which is one the world’s leading reinsurers.

Maruti, Toyota: As per many media reports, India’s largest car maker Maruti is developing hybrid electric vehicles with Japanese automotive company Toyata. These HEVs can be charged on the run, independent of power supply from roadside infrastructure.

Cadila Healthcare: Ahmedabad baased Cadila healthcare USFDA received approval for arthritis drug with 180-days exclusivity on Monday. The drug firm received approval to market Tofacitinib used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

Aptus Value Housing: One of largest home loan companies in South India in terms of asset under management (AUM). Aptus is going to make a market debut on both the BSE and NSE after its IPO was subscribed 17.20 times.

Tata Motors - Tata Motors on Monday unveiled its newest SUV christened as ‘Punch’. The SUV will be launched during the festive season. The company reports that it is its first SUV built on agile light flexible advanced architecture (ALFA-ARC).

Bharti Airtel: The apex court today will hear a fresh plea by the company against Videocon Telecommunications, on the account of its payment adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Vedanta: After discovering natural gas in a block in Gujarat, the company had won in the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) round.

