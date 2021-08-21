Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, Zomato

After remaining shut on Thursday, the Indian bourses are likely to witness a gap-down opening on Friday as the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty at 7:15 a.m. IST was down around 200 points at 16,374.00 compared to Wednesday’s close of 16,572.30, cnbctv.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

HDFC Bank: The private lender has raised USD 1 billion by issuing Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds in the overseas markets. The AT1 bonds were denominated in USD, Basel III compliant and priced at 3.70 percent or 42.5 basis points lower than the initial price guidance.

CarTrade Tech: The company will list its shares on the exchanges today.

Zomato: The company completed the acquisition of 9.16 percent shareholding in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 percent shareholding in Hands-on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore.

Tata Elxsi: The company has partnered with DStv Media Sales, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

InterGlobe Aviation: The budget-carrier has resumed flight services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Aavas Financiers: Partners Group ESCL Ltd, Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund) LLC will off-load 22.72 lakh shares of the company through a block deal. The floor price is set at Rs 2,450 apiece.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom/mobile operator has paid the payable license fee dues for Q1FY22.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender’s Managing Director (MD) and CEO Nitin Chugh has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. His resignation will come into effect from close of business hours on September 30, 2021.

Prime Focus: The company announced that Novator Capital Advisers, LLP has invested USD 250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.

Indian Bank: SL Jain, the current Executive Director (ED) at Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as the new MD & CEO of the state-owned Indian Bank for a period three years.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company’s board approved a proposal for the voluntary winding up of two non-operating entities, CG Middle East FZE, a step-down subsidiary and CG International (Holdings) Singapore Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The enterprise also approved the closure of one of its non-operating subsidiaries, CG Power Solutions (PSOl), under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Kennametal India: The company’s net profit Q1FY22 stood at Rs 21.6 crore against a loss of Rs 9.5 crore in the year-ago period. While revenue also surged to Rs 211.9 crore from Rs 95.6 crore YoY.

