Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC, Bayer Crop Science, AstraZeneca Pharma India

Indian stock markets are expected to open in the green on Wednesday, following cues from Asian peers. which suggest at a weak market opening. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 33.50 points or 0.22 percent lower at 15,216.00, indicating a mildly negative start for the broader index in India.

Top stocks to look for the day:

HDFC Ltd: The private lender will raise up to Rs 7,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The base issue size for the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is Rs 5,000 crore with the option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore, as cited in a regulatory filing.

Godawari Power and Ispat: The company posted a jump in Q4FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 304.01 crore from Rs 34.22 crore YoY. Revenue increased to Rs 1,263.67 crore from Rs 787.74 crore, YoY.

Bayer Crop Science: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit increased to Rs 61.9 crore from Rs 31.5 crore. Revenue from operations jumped 59.95 per cent to Rs 733.7 crore from Rs 458.7 crore, YoY.

PG Electroplast: The company plans to raise Rs 76.6 crore to fund its capacity expansion at its air conditioning plant, in Pune, Maharashtra.

Bodal Chemicals: The company has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in Indonesia.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Dilip Shanghvi has resigned as managing director of the company. Anil Raghavan has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect for a term of five years till May 24, 2026.

CAMS: The mutual fund transfer agency’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 39.6 percent to Rs 60.13 crore from Rs 43.07 crore. While revenue increased 14.3 percent to Rs 199.77 crore from Rs 174.77 crore, YoY.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 27.27 crore from Rs 9.57 crore. Revenue increased to Rs 210.25 crore from Rs 194.90 crore, YoY.

Motherson Sumi Systems: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved a proposal pertaining to the intra-group reorganisation of the Motherson Group under the green channel route.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: Sujit Vaidya has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from June 1, 2021.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 12.48 crore from Rs 4.08 crore. While revenue fell to Rs 79.78 crore from Rs 98.50 crore, YoY.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results:

Burger King India, Berger Paints India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cummins India, Datamatics Global Services, Hindustan Composites, Hindustan Foods, J Kumar Infraprojects, LT Foods, Manappuram Finance, Pfizer, Pricol and Vardhman Holdings will release their quarterly earnings on May 26.

