Stocks to Watch Today: Indian Oil, Vedanta, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Energy and More

The Indian markets, taking a mixed cues from Asian and American markets, are expected to open in green and march upwards. The US employment data that is scheduled to come by the end of this week has made some Asian markets to embrace cautious approach. At 7.10 hours IST, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading at 17,259, up 0.50 points, or 0.00 per cent signaling a flat start for Indian markets. The US Benchmark indices, S&P 500 index and Nasdaq recorded gains.

The S&P500, Nasdaq edge to record closes. The S&P500 index and Nasdaq eked out record finishes on Thursday, while the Dow also posted a modest gain, as higher commodity prices helped energy names recover ground and the latest jobs data left investors unfazed about existing positions. Dow Jones rose 131.29 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 35,443.82, the S&P 500 index gained 12.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 4,536.95 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 21.80 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 15,331.18. On the other hand, Australian shares rose on Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, with sentiment aided by a strong finish on Wall Street overnight. However, Asian equity market, Hong Kong stocks edged slightly lower at the start of business on Friday morning as profit-takers moved in following four successive gains, with attention now turning to the release of US jobs data later in the day. The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 67.76 points, to 26,022.67. The Shanghai Composite added 0.16 percent, or 5.70 points, to 3,602.74. Tokyo stocks open higher on Friday as investors took heart from US rallies with investors looking ahead to US job data due later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent or 70.23 points at 28,613.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.27 per cent or 5.39 points to 1,988.96.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50, both opened in positive territory. Taking mixed global cues, the BSE Sensex was up 37.42 points or 0.07 per cent at 57375.63, and the Nifty was up 7.50 points or 0.04 per cent at 17083.80. About 977 shares have advanced, 392 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

Here are some stock that would in focus today:

Adani Green Energy: The company on Thursday that it has raised $750 million to fully fund equity needs for its under-construction pipeline. The fully-funded pipeline is on track to be the world’s largest renewable energy platform by 2030, as per the firm.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company due to semiconductor shortage announced 7 days of no production days and that is

Vedanta: The mining major and Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited announced on Wednesday that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share for FY22 that will amount to Rs 6,877 crore. This is the company’s first dividend for the current fiscal with the record date set for the purpose of payment of this dividend on September 9, 2021."

Indian Oil : Indian Oil listed has listed its foreign currency bonds on IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) exchanges at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank approved raising of equity share capital upto Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches, and Rs 1,000 crore by way of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Rossari Biotech: The company has completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 76 per cent of Tristar Intermediaries.

GOCL Corporation: The company completed acquisition of APDLE Estates from Hinduja Realty Ventures.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has emerged as a preferred bidder for Chittoor - Thachur Six Laning Highway Hybrid Annuity Project in Tamil Nadu.

Salzer Electronics: The company has incorporated a joint venture Salzer Emarch Electromobilidy to make electric conversion kits for auto-rickshaws, cars and buses and also manufacture novel electric driven utility vehicles and other allied activities.

Wockhardt: Promoter entity Themisto Trustee Company created a pledge on 12.4 lakh equity shares and with that, the percent of pledged shares now increased to 28.40 percent

