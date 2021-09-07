Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, BPCL, NALCO, Nuvoco Vistas, Orient Cement and More

The Indian markets, taking a mixed cues from global markets can open on a flat note on Tuesday. At 0717 IST hours, the Nifty Futures on the Singaporean Stock Exchange was trading at 17,400.80, down 29.50 points, or 0.17 per cent signaling a negative start for the Indian markets. Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.62 per cent, or 183.20 points, at 29,843.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.67 percent, or 13.64 points, at 2,054.86. US stock and bond markets were shut on Monday on account Labor Day. On Friday, the Nasdaq ended Friday at a new peak but the other main Wall Street indices fell, reflecting the mixed sentiment stemming from a disappointing US jobs report. Dow Jones shed 0.21 per cent to 35,369.09. The S&P500 index retreated 0.03 per cent to 4,535.43. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.21 per cent to 15,363.52.Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending a general advance in recent weeks fuelled by recovery hopes and easing concerns about China’s regulatory crackdown. The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 43.59 points, to 26,207.22. The Shanghai Composite was flat, inching 0.15ints lower to 3,621.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also hardly moved, ticking down 0.55 points to 2,462.81.

The 30-share on Monday BSE Sensex advanced 166.96 points or 0.29 per cent to its new closing record of 58,296.91. It touched an all-time high of 58,515.85 during the session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 54.20 points or 0.31 per cent to its fresh lifetime peak of 17,377.80. During the session, it touched a record 17,429.55.

Here are some stock that would in focus today:

Infosys: The company said it has almost completed its buyback programme and its buyback committee will meet on September 8 to consider the closure of the buyback programme.

Orient Cement: HDFC Asset Management Company sold 44.70 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on September 3, reducing shareholding to 2.97% from 5.15% earlier.

BPCL: Arun Kumar Singh has been appointed as Chairman & MD of the company till October 31, 2022, or until further orders.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company has raised Rs 400 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

NALCO: The stock was up by more than 7 per cent in Monday’s trading session. It hit the price of Rs 100 per share for the first time since 2011 and was at a 10-year high price on Monday. Watch out for this stock in Tuesday’s trading session.

Triveni Turbine: Due to multiple disputes for over two years amongst JV Partners, Triveni Turbine and D I Netherlands B V and Baker Hughes and its affiliates (BH Parties), General Electric Company and its affiliates (GE Parties), these parties agreed to terminate the joint venture agreement and finally resolved the multiple disputes amongst them

Welspun India: The company has now become the first Indian company to receive one of the stringent and most recognized quality approvals i.e. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510 (k) clearance for its 3 Ply Surgical Masks.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company announced that it has received a final nod from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement amongst ICICI Lombard and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 114.28 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 37.52 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 2,202.97 crore from Rs 2,631.61 crore YoY.

VST Tillers Tractors: The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia.

Starteck Finance: The company approved to sell 100% stake in subsidiary Starteck Housing Finance to Paripurna Trust and/or Matrabhav Trust for Rs 11.45 crore.

International Conveyors: The company sold 7.95% stake in Elpro International for Rs 74.14 crore.

