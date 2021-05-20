Stocks to Watch Today: JK Tyre, Indiabulls Housing, Endurance Technologies and More

Indian benchmark indices may see flat to higher opening on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Trade may also be volatile due to mixed Asian cues. At 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 23.00 points or 0.15 percent higher at 15,058.00, indicating a mildly positive start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

JK Tyre & Industries: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 189.12 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 47.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose to Rs 2,927.28 crore from Rs 1,792.56 crore, YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 276 crore from Rs 137 crore. However, net interest income fell 7.7 percent to Rs 764 crore from Rs 828 crore, YoY.

BSE: The exchange has partnered with B2B data provider Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India to aid and foster the growth of small and medium enterprises and startups on BSE SME and Startups platforms.

Westlife Development: SBI Mutual Fund offloaded 3,34,951 equity shares in the company on May 18, reducing the total stake from 6.6 percent earlier to 6.38 percent currently.

Biocon: The Indian biopharmaceutical company and its designated person were slapped with a total fine of Rs 14 lakh for violation of market norms by SEBI.

TD Power Systems: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 15.37 crore for Q4FY21 against Rs 18.81 crore in the same period last year; revenue rose to Rs 168.34 crore from Rs 151.36 crore YoY.

Rajesh Exports: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired over 59.77 lakh equity shares in the company. Thus, increasing shareholding to 9.07 percent from 7.045 percent earlier.

TCI Express: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 42.57 crore from Rs 19.01 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 279.80 crore from Rs 237.94 crore, YoY.

Endurance Technologies: The company’s Q4FY21 profit rose 75.4 percent to Rs 187.4 crore from Rs 106.8 crore in Q4FY20. While revenue increased to Rs 2,132.9 crore from Rs 1,596.75 crore, YoY.

Tanla Platforms: The company posted Q4FY21 net profit at Rs 102.54 crore against net loss of Rs 89.12 crore, YoY. Their total income from revenue increased to Rs 650.09 crore from Rs 525.77 crore, YoY.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results:

HPCL, Bosch, Havells India, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, JK Lakshmi Cement, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Emkay Global Financial Services, Torrent Power, KNR Constructions, Relaxo Footwears, Cosmo Films and Usha Martin, among others will release their quarterly results on May 20.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here