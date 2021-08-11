Stocks to Watch Today: Lupin, Godrej Agrovet, Power Grid Corporation

The Indian bourses are likely to open with a flat-to-positive bias on Wednesday following gaining trends in global peers. The Asian markets also traded higher after Wall Street thumped record highs as the US Senate passed a USD 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In the interim, the Singapore traded SGX Nifty was 19.50 points or 0.12 percent higher at 16,296.50, indicating a mildly positive start for Dalal Street, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Lupin: The pharmaceutical major’s consolidated net profit increased to 542.46 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 106.9 crore in Q1FY21. While total income rose by 21 percent to Rs 4,270.19 crore from Rs 3,527.6 crore, YoY.

Power Grid Corporation: The company reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,998.28 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 2,048.4 crore in the in the year-ago period. Total income of the company increased 8 percent to Rs 10,216.5 crore from Rs 9,457.4 crore, YoY.

Godrej Agrovet: The company posted a 4.1 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending June 30, at Rs 104.75 crore, versus Rs 100.59 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. While revenue from operations jumped by 28.23 percent YoY to Rs 1,987.60 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: The country"s largest commercial shipbuilder’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 30 percent to Rs 28.65 crore from Rs 41.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. Revenue fell to Rs 329.42 crore from Rs 332.47 crore, YoY.

Zomato: The restaurant aggregator and food delivery company’s net loss widened to Rs 356.2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against a loss of Rs 99.8 crore in the year-ago period.

GMR Infrastructure: The company said its board will deliberate a proposal for raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through various routes at its meeting on August 13, 2021.

Siemens: The company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) saw a multifold increase to Rs 162 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had reported Rs 10 crore profit in the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from on-going operations increased to Rs 2,658 crore from Rs 1,149 crore, YoY.

Yes Bank: The private lender has appointed Mahesh Ramamoorthy as Chief Information Officer.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The company plans to foray into the drone industry and has decided to make a strategic investment in the US-based urban drone logistics platform Matternet.

Trent: The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 138.29 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 184.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. While consolidated revenue increased 98 percent to Rs 491.9 crore from Rs 248.4 crore, YoY. Meanwhile, the company’s board approved the re-appointment of P Venkatesalu as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a term of three years w.e.f. October 6, 2021.

Galaxy Surfactants: The legacy surfactant company posted a 36 percent YoY surge in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 76.8 crore and revenue growth of 36.7 percent YoY at Rs 830.9 crore.

Insecticides India: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit jumped 43.5 percent to Rs 34.96 crore from Rs 24.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Total income rose by 14.3 percent to Rs 468.26 crore from Rs 409.59 crore, YoY.

Prestige Estates Projects: The property development company posted an over four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 92.5 crore in Q1FY22. Its board also accepted raising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of NCD.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company reported a net profit in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 71.9 crore versus Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Revenue jumped 59 percent at Rs 1,625.7 crore from Rs 1,022.3 crore, YoY.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust: The trust posted a 3.8 percent YoY increase in net operating income at Rs 169.6 crore for Q1FY22. They also announced the dispersal of Rs 181.7 crore to unitholders.

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The company posted a higher profit at Rs 2.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1.35 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income rose to Rs 97.51 crore from Rs 25.21 crore, YoY.

Pricol: The automotive component and precision engineered product manufacturer reported a consolidated profit at Rs 5.94 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 30.85 crore during corresponding quarter previous year. Revenue jumped to Rs 319.91 crore from Rs 120 crore, YoY.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 63.12 crore from Rs 31.81 crore in the year-ago period. While revenue increased to Rs 716.44 crore from Rs 469.61 crore, YoY.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): company posted a higher consolidated profit at Rs 34.78 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 7.47 crore in Q1FY21. While revenue rose to Rs 580.09 crore from Rs 249.84 crore YoY.

Earnings: Aptech, Ashiana Housing, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Aster DM Healthcare, Bata India, Bajaj Electricals, Cadila Healthcare, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Endurance Technologies, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors, Greaves Cotton, HEG, India Cement, IDFC, Kolte-Patil Developers, Lemon Tree Hotels, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, PNC Infratech and VIP Industries among others will release their quarterly earnings on August 11.

