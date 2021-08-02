Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Coal India and UPL among others

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green on Monday, following gains in global peers. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty, was trading 115.50 points or 0.73 percent higher at 15,889.50 on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Maruti Suzuki: The country’s largest carmaker reported a 50 per cent increase in sales at 162,462 units in July 2021 as compared to 108,064 units in July 2020.

Britannia Industries: The company reported a lower profit at Rs 387 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 543 crore it reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations dropped to Rs 3,403.5 crore from Rs 3,421 crore YoY.

Tata Motors: The homegrown automaker’s sales in the domestic and international market for July 2021 jumped to 54,119 vehicles from 27,711 units in July 2020.

State Bank of India: The country’s largest lender announced a 100 percent waiver on processing fees on home loans till August 31, 2021.

UPL: The company reported a net profit of Rs 749 crore in Q1FY22 as compared to Rs 653 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped to Rs 8,515 crore from Rs 7,833 crore, YoY.

Hero MotoCorp: The company’s total sales in July 2021 fell by 13 percent to 454,398 units from 520,104 units in in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker has started retail sales in Mexico.

Coal India: The maharatna firm’s total coal production in July 2021 rose 14.1 percent to 42.6 million tonnes (MT) from 37.3 MT and coal offtake grew 16.7 percent to 50.5 MT from 43.3 MT, YoY.

Bandhan Bank: The Private sector lender’s Q1FY22 net profit declined 32.1 percent to Rs 373.1 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 549.8 crore in Q1FY21,while net interest income increased 18.7 percent to Rs 2,150.6 crore from Rs 1,811.5 crore, YoY.

IRCTC: The board of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited’s board will consider stock split on August 12.

Eicher Motors: The company’s total VE (Volvo, Eicher JV) Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sales in July 2021 jumped 95.6 percent to 4,271 units from 2,184 units in July 2020. The company also registered a growth of 9 percent as it sold 44,038 Royal Enfield motorcycles during July 2021, as compared to 40,334 units in the year ago period.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The bank reported a lower profit at Rs 12 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 58 crore in the same period last fiscal, whileNII increased 14 percent to Rs 461 crore from Rs 404 crore YoY.

Cholamandalam Investment: The company’s board sanctioned raising up to Rs 28,000 crore via NCD route. The company reported a lower standalone profit at Rs 326.80 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 430.93 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,466.89 crore from Rs 2,113.63 crore, YoY.

Earnings Today: Ajmera Realty & Infra, Balaji Amines, Castrol India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Carborundum Universal, Emami, HDFC, Orient Cement, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, Shree Renuka Sugars and Varun Beverages, among others will release their quarterly earnings on Monday, August 2.

