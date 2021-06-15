Stocks to Watch Today: NHPC, Adani Group and Uttam Sugar Mills

Indian markets are likely to open in green on Tuesday, following gains in global peers. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 27.00 points or 0.17 percent higher at 15,863.00, implying a mildly positive start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Coal India: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell 0.8 percent to Rs 4,588.96 crore from Rs 4,625.7 crore in the same period a year ago,while revenue dropped 3.1 percent to Rs 26,700.14 crore from Rs 27,568.23 crore, YoY.

NHPC: NHPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (BSHPCL) for the execution of the Dagmara HE Project (130.1 MW) in the state on an ownership basis.

Strides Pharma Science: The company’s Singapore-based subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has entered into an exclusive joint venture with US-based Ennaid Therapeutics to manufacture an oral medication to treat patients with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 215.32 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 70.91 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue jumped to Rs 956.87 crore from Rs 698.47 crore, YoY.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 100.81 crore from Rs 50.07 crore in Q4FY20,while revenue increased to Rs 528 crore from Rs 444 crore, YoY.

Satin Creditcare Network: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 42.76 crore from Rs 12.48 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue dropped to Rs 372.58 crore from Rs 375 crore, YoY.

Adani group stocks: A top official of the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) informed the port-to-energy conglomerate that the accounts of three foreign funds that are stakeholders of the Adani Group companies are not frozen.

Uttam Sugar Mills: The company reported a lower profit at Rs 27.83 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 34.93 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue fell to Rs 553.36 crore from Rs 556.72 crore, YoY.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company has resumed production operations of Ammonia and Urea on June 13, 2021, at its plants in Zuarinagar, Goa.

Select Energy Systems: The company’s consolidated net loss in Q4FY21 contracted to Rs 4.46 crore from Rs 14.87 crore. While total income increased to Rs 82.24 crore from Rs 69.18 crore, YoY.

Va Tech Wabag: The Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd & EQ India Fund dumped over 7.64 lakh equity shares or 1.23 percent stake in Va Tech Wabag via open market transaction on June 10,thus reducing shareholding to 0.64 percent from 1.87 percent earlier.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results: Easy Trip Planners, India Home Loan, Lemon Tree Hotels, Jubilant FoodWorks, LIC Housing Finance, Power Finance Corporation, Spencers Retail, and Whirlpool of India, among others will release their quarterly results on June 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here